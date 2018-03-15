Log in
Nordea Bank : AGM approves HQ-move to Finland

03/15/2018 | 04:40pm CET

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shareholders of Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, approved the board's proposal to move headquarters to Finland from Sweden at the banks annual general meeting on Thursday.

The move, aimed at cutting the costs of complying with Swedish regulations and to come under the supervision of the European Central Bank, is the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that a major bank has shifted its headquarters to avoid tougher rules.

Nordea expects one-off savings of around 0.9 to 1.2 billion Euros (£0.8 to 1.06 billion) from the move.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Simon Johnson)

