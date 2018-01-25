Nordea Bank : Posts Earnings Miss Amid Low Market Activity

Log in
01/25/2018 | 08:12am CET
   By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordea Bank AB (NDA.SK) on Thursday posted a 43% drop in fourth-quarter net profit after earnings were hit by low activity in capital markets and reduced income as the bank moved away from riskier sectors by cutting exposure to shipping, offshore and oil services, and to Russia.

Net profit at the Stockholm-based bank fell to 624 million euros ($770.9 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, from EUR1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, missing expectations of EUR709 million, according to a FactSet poll.

Net interest income slipped to EUR1.11 billion from EUR1.21 billion a year ago.

"We are not satisfied with the development in profit during the latter part of 2017," said Chief Executive Casper von Koskull. "For 2018 we are confident that net profit will grow, and we expect to see slightly higher revenues, lower costs and a stable credit quality."

The bank's move to replace its core banking platform is proceeding in line with budget and will lead to lower operational risks, while costs are being reduced as part of improved efficiency structures throughout the organization, it said.

The bank is based in Stockholm, but is moving its parent company to Finland to make it easier to compete with its peers, since existing Swedish regulatory frameworks don't fully accommodate its operating model and strategy, Nordea has said previously.

The re-domiciliation is planned to be effected during the second half of 2018, with a tentative date of Oct. 1, the bank said Thursday.

The board has proposed a dividend per share of EUR0.68, up from EUR0.65 last year.

Nordea's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of financial strength--stood at 19.5% at the end of the quarter, up from 18.4% a year ago.

Write to Dominic Chopping at [email protected]; @domchopping, @WSJNordics

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 9 695 M
EBIT 2017 4 479 M
Net income 2017 3 155 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 6,50%
P/E ratio 2017 13,15
P/E ratio 2018 11,63
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,15x
Capitalization 41 449 M
Chart NORDEA BANK
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Technical Analysis Chart | NDA SEK | SE0000427361 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,3 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Casper W. von Koskull President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Torsten Hagen Jørgensen Group Chief Operating Officer, Deputy CEO & EVP
Heikki Esa Petteri Ilkka Group CFO, Head-Group Finance & Business Control
Lars-Göran Nordström Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK3.07%51 928
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA20.81%397 452
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.55%396 277
BANK OF AMERICA7.83%332 945
WELLS FARGO6.28%317 798
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION27.73%300 322
