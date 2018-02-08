Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE (NDX1)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/08 11:17:49 am
9.954 EUR   -2.32%
11:00a NORDEX : expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%
01/29 NORDEX : successfully placed EUR 275 million Senior Notes
01/29 NORDEX : successfully placed EUR 275 million Senior Notes
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nordex : expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:00am CET

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report
Nordex Group expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%

08.02.2018 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nordex Group expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%

Over 800 MW in four U.S. projects connected to grid
 

Hamburg, 8 February 2018. The Nordex Group closed the year 2017 with a robust installation performance in the United States of America. Last year the manufacturer connected some 260 turbines with a total capacity of 806 megawatts to the grid for its customers in the U.S. According to a publication by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), this corresponds to around 11 per cent market share; as a result, Nordex now ranks in fourth position among international OEMs.

In total, the US Wind industry installed 7,017 megawatts, coming in below the 8,203 MW installed in 2016. However, according to the annual statements in the fourth quarter of 2017, the installed capacity, at 4,125 megawatts, once again increased substantially as usual.

The US projects currently under construction include two large wind farms of Nordex that will collectively comprise a capacity of approximately 520 megawatts. The manufacturer is building both projects for energy utilities based in the U.S. and expect to grow installations this year again.
 

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 - 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.

Contact for enquiries:

Nordex SE
Ralf Peters
Phone: 049 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1522
[email protected]


08.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

652607  08.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=652607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
11:00a NORDEX : expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%
01/29 NORDEX : successfully placed EUR 275 million Senior Notes
01/29 NORDEX : successfully placed EUR 275 million Senior Notes
01/22 NORDEX SE : Nordex launches EUR 275 million Senior Notes Offering / Proceeds for..
01/15 NORDEX : Falck Renewables and Nordex start the year with a 115 MW order for Swed..
01/15 NORDEX : Falck Renewables and Nordex start the year with a 115 MW order for Swed..
01/11 NORDEX : order intake of 1.6 GW in the fourth quarter of 2017
01/11 NORDEX : order intake of 1.6 GW in the fourth quarter of 2017
01/11 E.ON Starts Construction, Commercial Operation of New Wind Farms in the U.S.
01/09 Wind turbine maker Nordex wins U.S. orders
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/16 VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Short Term Troubles Provide A Fantastic Opportunity For Lo..
2017 European wind turbine makers plunge on U.S. tax proposal
2017 Nordex's (NRDXF) CEO José Luis Blanco Diéguez on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings C..
2017 Nordex AG reports 1H results
2017 Nordex AG reports Q1 results
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 082 M
EBIT 2017 90,4 M
Net income 2017 33,4 M
Debt 2017 119 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 28,42
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,36x
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 988 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | NDX1 | DE000A0D6554 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,01 €
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE14.83%1 213
ABB LTD-5.32%57 297
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.30%11 904
ALSTOM-1.00%9 329
ABB INDIA LTD12.38%5 214
CHINA XD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-3.20%3 432
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.