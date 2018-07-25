Log in
News Summary

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) – Financial Calendar & Dividend Declaration and ship sales concluded

07/25/2018

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 25, 2018

Dear Shareholders,

NAT has set its dividend for the 2nd quarter at $0.02 per share. The record date is August 22, 2018 and the payment date will be on or about September 7, 2018. NAT is continuing its consistent policy of paying quarterly dividends. This is the 84th consecutive quarterly dividend declaration since the autumn of 1997.

As advised on our website some time ago, the 2Q2018 report is scheduled to be announced August 14, 2018 before NYSE opening.

Under reference to previous communication, please be advised that the sales of 8 ships in NAT (20yrs+) have been concluded. The net cash inflow to NAT is close to $80 mill which has been received. In a year, two or three, the NAT objective is to grow accretively and be the largest and most profitable suezmax owner in the world.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'will,' 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'pending' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Web-site: www.nat.bm

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Nordic American Tankers Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC
