NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Nordson : ASYMTEK and The Peters Group Present Conformal Coating Solutions Seminars in China

08/02/2018 | 01:17am CEST

02 Aug 2018

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 2 August 2018 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces a collaboration with The Peters Group, Kempen, Germany, to conduct a series of seminars in China on conformal coating. The Conformal Coating Solutions Seminar is geared to those in the automotive manufacturing supply chain, as conformal coating plays a significant part in manufacturing for the growing electric car, autonomous and assisted driving, and connectivity markets. The first seminar was held at the Novotel Suzhou in June.

'Conformal coating has become a necessity in electronics manufacturing because of reduced component size, the demand for higher reliability, and, with more electronic components in cars, the harsh environment where these electronics operate. Conformal coating helps circuit boards withstand moisture, electro-corrosion, salt spray fog, corrosive gases, migration, temperature, thermal cycling, and vibration,' said Eric Gu, applications manager, Nordson ASYMTEK.

Some of the topics covered in the seminar include how to choose conformal coating, how to select a coating machine, coating machine/process optimization, and conformal coating test and trouble shooting. Nordson's Advanced Technology-Electronics Systems (AT-ES) group is well-positioned to assist customers with their conformal coating needs, as this group provides a full line of integrated solutions for conformal coating including automation, ovens, and inspection. The Peters Group specializes in the development, production, and distribution of high-tech coatings for electronics applications.

Future events in South China are being planned, so contact us to find out more. Email: [email protected]; Tel: +86. 21.3866.9166, visit our website: www.nordsonasymtek.com/cn; or follow Nordson AT-ES on WeChat.

High Resolution Image

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 23:16:00 UTC
