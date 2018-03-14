Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Nordson : New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 01:08am CET

Jet valve designed to work with EFD SolderPlus solder paste delivers precise, repeatable deposits at faster speeds for increased productivity in electronics assembly processes.

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the new Liquidyn® P-Jet SolderPlus® jet valve and solder paste system. This non-contact jetting system is designed specifically to jet Nordson EFD SolderPlus dispensing paste with high accuracy and repeatability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005100/en/

The Liquidyn P-Jet SolderPlus jetting system from Nordson EFD includes a jet valve and pre-qualified ...

The Liquidyn P-Jet SolderPlus jetting system from Nordson EFD includes a jet valve and pre-qualified jetting solder paste formulations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The jet dispensing system eliminates the need for Z-axis movement. This allows for significantly faster production speeds when compared to contact dispensing. It also makes it easy to dispense solder paste consistently onto uneven surfaces or parts with varying tolerances. In addition, the modular design of the P-Jet SolderPlus valve simplifies service and maintenance.

Suitable for jetting EFD’s specialized, ISO-certified solder paste formulations in a wide variety of leaded and lead-free alloys, the jet valve dispenses deposits as small as 700 µm in diameter at dispensing frequencies up to 25Hz. Pre-qualified SolderPlus jetting formulations save time and streamline implementation. EFD solder paste representatives can help identify the solder paste formulation that best suits each application.

“Our P-Jet SolderPlus jet valve is designed to work as a complete system with our own pre-qualified dispensing paste,” said Julian Greiner, Global Product Line Manager – Jet Valves, Nordson EFD. “This is a game changer in our industry in terms of the ability to jet solder paste consistently and reliably with high accuracy, even on hard-to-access, uneven or delicate substrates. Manufacturers will benefit from a faster, more controlled solder paste dispensing process, and our complete system significantly reduces the time it takes to implement.”

The pneumatic P-Jet SolderPlus valve features a low cost of ownership. Even the most demanding processes are easy to implement with this innovative jetting solution from Nordson EFD.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/P-JetSolderPlus, facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at [email protected], or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
01:08aNORDSON : New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeat..
BU
03/12NORDSON : SELECT Wins NPI Award for Integra 508.5 Selective Soldering System; In..
AQ
03/08NORDSON : MARCH Receives NPI Award for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma ..
AQ
03/07NORDSON : Cyklop uses high-efficiency screen changer from Nordson to boost produ..
AQ
03/06NORDSON : MARCH Receives NPI Award for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma ..
AQ
03/06NORDSON MARCH : Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma ..
BU
03/05NORDSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/05NORDSON : New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough fo..
BU
03/02NORDSON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
02/26NORDSON CORPORATION : Reports Record First Quarter Sales, Operating Profit, Dilu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06Nordson MARCH receives NPI award 
02/23Nordson's (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
02/23Nordson Corporation 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Nordson beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
02/21Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 334 M
EBIT 2018 539 M
Net income 2018 396 M
Debt 2018 1 249 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 20,91
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 8 092 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | NDSN | US6556631025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 161 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory A. Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Mary G. Puma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-4.58%8 092
HYUNDAI ROBOTICS CO LTD--.--%6 821
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-6.27%5 381
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-3.35%5 273
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%5 179
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.67%4 807
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.