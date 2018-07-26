NORMA Group SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the full year 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning

Maintal, July 26, 2018 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, 'NORMA Group'), a global market leader in engineered joining technology, adjusts on the basis of expectations for Q2 2018 figures and the expected development in the second half of 2018 the forecast for sales, the adjusted EBITA margin and the net operating cash flow for the full year 2018.

With regard to the development of organic group sales, the Management Board sticks to the forecast raised at the beginning of May of around 5% to 8%, whereas aiming to reach the upper end of the spectrum.

For the full year 2018, the Management Board expects an adjusted EBITA margin of between 16% and 17% (previously: at the level of previous years of more than 17.0%) and a net operating cash flow of EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 140 million).

The main reasons for this are the increased raw material prices, especially in the field of alloy surcharges, force majeure for important plastic components and rising trade barriers for example US steel tariffs. In addition, the increasing shortage of materials supply and the strong sales growth temporarily lead to variable extra costs in the areas of purchasing, production and logistics.

On the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures, NORMA Group achieved sales of EUR 276.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. This corresponds to an organic sales growth compared with the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2017: EUR 264.1 million) of 8.5%. Revenues from acquisitions contributed 0.7% to growth. Currency effects had a negative impact of -4.5%.

In the second quarter, the adjusted EBITA margin was 15.2% (Q2:2017:17.7%), burdened by the above-mentioned effects. Net operating cash flow amounted to EUR 30.2 million (Q2 2017: EUR 36.0 million).

