NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ)
NORMA Group SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the full year 2018

07/26/2018 | 10:30am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
NORMA Group SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the full year 2018

26-Jul-2018 / 10:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maintal, July 26, 2018 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, 'NORMA Group'), a global market leader in engineered joining technology, adjusts on the basis of expectations for Q2 2018 figures and the expected development in the second half of 2018 the forecast for sales, the adjusted EBITA margin and the net operating cash flow for the full year 2018.

With regard to the development of organic group sales, the Management Board sticks to the forecast raised at the beginning of May of around 5% to 8%, whereas aiming to reach the upper end of the spectrum.

For the full year 2018, the Management Board expects an adjusted EBITA margin of between 16% and 17% (previously: at the level of previous years of more than 17.0%) and a net operating cash flow of EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 140 million).

The main reasons for this are the increased raw material prices, especially in the field of alloy surcharges, force majeure for important plastic components and rising trade barriers for example US steel tariffs. In addition, the increasing shortage of materials supply and the strong sales growth temporarily lead to variable extra costs in the areas of purchasing, production and logistics.

On the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures, NORMA Group achieved sales of EUR 276.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. This corresponds to an organic sales growth compared with the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 2017: EUR 264.1 million) of 8.5%. Revenues from acquisitions contributed 0.7% to growth. Currency effects had a negative impact of -4.5%.

In the second quarter, the adjusted EBITA margin was 15.2% (Q2:2017:17.7%), burdened by the above-mentioned effects. Net operating cash flow amounted to EUR 30.2 million (Q2 2017: EUR 36.0 million).

Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

NORMA Group will publish its final figures for the second quarter of 2018 on August 1, 2018. At 2:00 p.m., the Chairman of the Board, Bernd Kleinhens and the CFO, Dr. Michael Schneider, will be available for questions during a conference call.

26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

708113  26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=708113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 079 M
EBIT 2018 163 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 293 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 18,08
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 1 853 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 66,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Knut J. Michelberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE2.02%2 175
FANUC CORP-20.37%40 360
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.00%34 573
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES11.42%29 167
SANDVIK10.30%22 716
INGERSOLL-RAND7.77%22 585
