DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
02.08.2018 / 11:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte
English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019
German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte
English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019
German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte
English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports
02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de