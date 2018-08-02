Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Norma Group SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.08.2018 / 11:21
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710423  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710423&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORMA GROUP SE
11:30aNORMA GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
11:25aNORMA GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
08/01NORMA : achieves strong organic growth in the first half of 2018 »
PU
08/01NORMA : achieves strong organic growth in the first half of 2018
EQ
07/26NORMA GROUP SE : Adjustment of the forecast for the full year 2018
EQ
07/06NORMA : Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic visited NORMA Serbia »
PU
07/06NORMA : Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi? visited NORMA Serbia
EQ
07/05NORMA : closes acquisition of Kimplas »
PU
07/05NORMA : closes acquisition of Kimplas
EQ
06/25NORMA : receives major order for e-car cooling systems in China
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01NORMA Group AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q3 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q2 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q1 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 083 M
EBIT 2018 160 M
Net income 2018 99,6 M
Debt 2018 317 M
Yield 2018 2,17%
P/E ratio 2018 17,43
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 1 727 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,2 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Knut J. Michelberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-4.86%2 012
FANUC CORP-18.70%40 906
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.38%34 177
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.22%31 144
INGERSOLL-RAND9.23%24 165
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-14.72%23 065
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.