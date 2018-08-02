DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.08.2018 / 11:27

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2019 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports