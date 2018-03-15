Log in
NORSK HYDRO
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to conference call on the Alunorte situation

03/15/2018

Hydro will host a conference call at 12:00 CET (11:00 UK time, 06:00 EST) today, Thursday March 15, with a general update on the situation in Barcarena and Alunorte alumina refinery. The conference call will be hosted by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg.

Presentation material will be available at www.hydro.com at 09:00.

The conference call will also be available on www.hydro.com.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway   +47 2100 2610
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA        +1 646-828-8143
Sweden  +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Brazil      +55 11 3181 4919

Confirmation Code: 3082704

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
