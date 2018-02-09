Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO (NHY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Norsk Hydro: REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:04am CET

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 UK time), on Friday February 16, 2018. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to [email protected]

In addition to the webcast, it will also be possible to dial in (not possible to ask questions over the phone). Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway   +47 2100 2610
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA        +1 646-828-8143
Sweden   +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Confirmation Code: 9691449


Q&A / Conference Call
There will be a Conference Call at 14:00 UK time (15:00 CET, 09:00 AM EST) the same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Eivind Kallevik.

The Q&A will be available for two months on www.hydro.com.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway   +47 2350 0296
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9411
USA        +1 646-828-8143
Sweden   +46 (0)8 5065 3942

Confirmation Code: 7668151



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
11:04a NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017
11:04a NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017
01/31 NORSK HYDRO : More information in local language after Brazil survey (Jan 31, 20..
01/29 NORSK HYDRO : Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017
01/29 NORSK HYDRO : Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2017
01/29 NORSK HYDRO : Hydro starts production at technology pilot (Jan 29, 2018)
01/29 NORSK HYDRO : Hydro starts production at technology pilot
01/29 NORSK HYDRO : Hydro starts production at technology pilot
01/19 NORSK HYDRO : Lightweight aluminium components for LEVC’s zero-emissions b..
01/09 NORSK HYDRO : can raise aluminium output from Norway plants - CEO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09 10 Nordic Companies Worth Knowing About
01/03 YARA INTERNATIONAL : Population Growth, Improvement Program To Drive Forward Pro..
2017 Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners
2017 Norsk Hydro ASA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( NOK)
Sales 2017 106 B
EBIT 2017 11 353 M
Net income 2017 7 627 M
Debt 2017 4 392 M
Yield 2017 2,68%
P/E ratio 2017 14,64
P/E ratio 2018 12,48
EV / Sales 2017 1,11x
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | NHY | NO0005052605 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 64,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-12.27%14 295
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%16 439
ALCOA CORPORATION-11.45%8 826
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-10.61%8 554
ALUMINA LIMITED-5.35%5 180
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO LTD--.--%2 421
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.