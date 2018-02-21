Log in
NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (NAIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 12:49:50 pm
1277.5999 GBp   +0.60%
01:12pNORTH AMERICAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19NORTH AMERICAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16NORTH AMERICAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
North American Income Trust () : Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5427F

North American Income Trust (The)

21 February 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 20 February 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

1309.41p

Ordinary

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

1331.62p

Ordinary

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVFFLFLVLFXBBK

The North American Income Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:11 UTC.

Technical analysis trends NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
James Gordon Dickson Ferguson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Mervyn Archdall Crawford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Archibald Sinclair Hunter Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Ilene Rice Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles John Roberson Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC-4.84%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
