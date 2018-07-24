Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northamber Plc    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC (NAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 05:35:20 pm
29 GBp   --.--%
09:13pNORTHAMBER : & Panasonic announcement
PU
07/09NORTHAMBER : Event 2018
PU
06/05NORTHAMBER : WatchGuard Firebox T15 Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Northamber : & Panasonic announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Northamber and Panasonic announce a new distribution agreement

London, UK, 25th July 2018: Leading UK distributor Northamber announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with professional audio visual solutions experts Panasonic. The agreement will see Northamber promote Panasonic's complete line-upfamilyof PTZ cameras and controllers.

Under the new distribution agreement, Northamber will take themarket leadingrange of Panasonic PTZ solutions into the Education and Corporate marketplaces. Northamber has continued to develop its AV portfolio over the past twelve months and now has a comprehensive range of solutions to support meeting rooms, classrooms and lecture theatres.

Alex Phillips, Strategy Director at Northamber, commented: "We are continuing to see significant integration between the AV and IT market places, this area of convergence remains our primary focus and allows us to leverage our significant IT heritage and the full capabilities of exciting AV solutions such as Panasonic's PTZ offering. The Panasonic range brings broadcast quality technology to scenarios such as 'LectureCcapture' and 'in houseAV' which we are excited to bring to market."

Nigel Wilkes, Group Manager at Panasonic UK, added; "We are excited by the potential that Northamber can offer in the corporate and education space. This is a largely untapped area for us and we feel that our technology added to Northamber's sector expertise can be a winning combination."

Northamber will offer Panasonic solutions from the 25th July 2018.

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHAMBER PLC
09:13pNORTHAMBER : & Panasonic announcement
PU
07/09NORTHAMBER : Event 2018
PU
06/05NORTHAMBER : WatchGuard Firebox T15 Review
PU
05/01NORTHAMBER : and Lindy announce a new distribution agreement
PU
04/19NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NORTHAMBER : Full Results For The Year Ended 30th June 2017
PU
2017NORTHAMBER : Interim Statement for Six Months Ended 31st December 2016
PU
2016NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016NORTHAMBER : Preliminary Results For The Year Ended 30th June 2016
PU
More news
Chart NORTHAMBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Northamber Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHAMBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Phillips Executive Chairman
John Phelim Henry Executive Director & Operations Director
Geoffrey Paul Walters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHAMBER PLC5.45%0
BEST BUY COMPANY11.58%21 265
SUNING.COM CO LTD--.--%18 518
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.22.13%8 477
YAMADA DENKI CO LTD-11.78%4 784
TECH DATA CORP-12.57%3 277
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.