Northamber : announce new distribution partnership with Panasonic

London, UK, 25th July 2018:Leading UK distributor Northamber announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with professional audio visual solutions experts Panasonic. The agreement will see Northamber promote Panasonic's complete line-upfamily of PTZ cameras and controllers.

Under the new distribution agreement, Northamber will take the market leading range of Panasonic PTZ solutions into the Education and Corporate marketplaces. Northamber has continued to develop its AV portfolio over the past twelve months and now has a comprehensive range of solutions to support meeting rooms, classrooms and lecture theatres.

Alex Phillips, Strategy Director at Northamber, commented: "We are continuing to see significant integration between the AV and IT market places, this area of convergence remains our primary focus and allows us to leverage our significant IT heritage and the full capabilities of exciting AV solutions such as Panasonic's PTZ offering. The Panasonic range brings broadcast quality technology to scenarios such as 'Lecture Ccapture' and 'in house AV' which we are excited to bring to market."

Nigel Wilkes, Group Manager at Panasonic UK, added; "We are excited by the potential that Northamber can offer in the corporate and education space. This is a largely untapped area for us and we feel that our technology added to Northamber's sector expertise can be a winning combination."

Northamber will offer Panasonic solutions from the 25th July 2018.