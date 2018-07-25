Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northeast Bancorp    NBN

NORTHEAST BANCORP (NBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/25 06:37:39 pm
21.2750 USD   -0.58%
06:51pNortheast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter ..
GL
05/10NORTHEAST BANCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26NORTHEAST BANCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:51pm CEST

LEWISTON, Maine, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, July 30, 2018. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and providing the following conference ID#: 5291318. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company's website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank
500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com

NBN-F

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHEAST BANCORP
06:51pNortheast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Res..
GL
05/10NORTHEAST BANCORP : ME/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/10NORTHEAST BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26NORTHEAST BANCORP : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25NORTHEAST BANCORP /ME/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04/25Northeast Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend
GL
04/23Northeast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Resu..
GL
02/12NORTHEAST BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/09NORTHEAST BANCORP : ME/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
01/30NORTHEAST BANCORP (NASDAQ : NBN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financia..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/28Northeast Bancorp's (NBN) CEO Rick Wayne on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
04/26Northeast Bancorp 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/25Northeast Bancorp misses by $0.14, misses on revenue 
04/25Northeast Bancorp declares $0.01 dividend 
01/30Northeast Bancorp's (NBN) CEO Rick Wayne on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 18,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart NORTHEAST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Glauber Chairman
Julie Jenkins Operations Director & Senior Vice President
J.P. Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Judith E. Wallingford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST BANCORP-7.56%195
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.74%385 931
BANK OF AMERICA4.44%311 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%287 049
WELLS FARGO-3.82%282 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%243 708
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.