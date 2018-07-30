Northeast Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Declares Dividend 0 07/30/2018 | 11:10pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LEWISTON, Maine, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was $16.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to $12.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2017. On July 30, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2018. “We closed the year with a strong quarter,” said Richard Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the quarter, we earned $0.48 per diluted common share, a return on equity of 13.0%, a return on assets of 1.5%, and an efficiency ratio of 57.9%. For the fiscal year, we earned $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to $1.38 for the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 28%. For the quarter, our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") produced $119.2 million of loans, including originations of $66.6 million and purchases with a recorded investment of $52.6 million. This represents quarterly net growth in the LASG portfolio of $51.6 million, or 8.1%, and annual net growth of $111.4 million, or 19.3%.” As of June 30, 2018, total assets were $1.2 billion, an increase of $80.9 million, or 7.5%, from total assets of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2017. The principal components of the change in the balance sheet follow: The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year: Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018

Balance March 31, 2018

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 290,972 $ 254,700 $ 36,272 14.24 % LASG Originated 397,363 381,990 15,373 4.02 % SBA 60,156 50,583 9,573 18.93 % Community Banking 123,311 129,156 (5,845 ) (4.53 %) Total $ 871,802 $ 816,429 $ 55,373 6.78 % Year Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018

Balance June 30, 2017

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 290,972 $ 246,388 $ 44,584 18.10

% LASG Originated 397,363 330,515 66,848 20.23

% SBA 60,156 52,965 7,191 13.58 % Community Banking 123,311 149,327 (26,016 ) (17.42

%) Total $ 871,802 $ 779,195 $ 92,607 11.88

% Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $119.2 million, which consisted of $52.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $66.6 million of originated loans. The Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") Division closed $23.9 million and funded $21.3 million of new loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. In addition, the Company sold $10.9 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, of which $7.5 million were originated in the current quarter and $3.4 million were originated or purchased in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $10.7 million for the quarter. As previously discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, the Company made certain commitments to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in connection with the merger of FHB Formation LLC with and into the Company in December 2010. The Company’s loan purchase and commercial real estate loan availability under these conditions follow: Basis for

Regulatory Condition Condition Availability at June 30, 2018 (Dollars in millions) Total Loans Purchased loans may not exceed 40% of total loans $ 101.0 Regulatory Capital Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans may not exceed 300% of total capital $ 166.3



An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows: LASG Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Purchased Originated Secured Loans to

Broker-Dealers Total LASG Purchased Originated Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 56,233 $ 66,588 $ - $ 122,821 $ 50,202 $ 67,860 $ - $ 118,062 Net investment basis 52,637 66,588 - 119,225 45,060 67,860 - 112,920



Loan returns during the period: Yield 10.87 % 7.45 % 0.00 % 8.83 % 13.64 % 6.45 % 0.00 % 9.61 % Total Return (1) 11.49 % 7.45 % 0.00 % 9.08 % 13.78 % 6.45 % 0.00 % 9.68 %

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Purchased Originated Secured Loans to

Broker-Dealers Total LASG Purchased Originated Secured Loans to

Broker-Dealers Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 137,249 $ 224,546 $ - $ 361,795 $ 126,713

$ 237,691

$ - $ 364,404 Net investment basis 124,111 224,546 - 348,657 112,807 237,691 - 350,498 Loan returns during the period: Yield 11.35 % 6.80 % 0.00 % 8.66 % 12.24 % 6.21 % 0.82 % 8.69 % Total Return (1) 11.73 % 6.80 % 0.00 % 8.82 % 12.30 % 6.21 % 0.82 % 8.72 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 326,855 $ 397,363 $ - $ 724,218 $ 279,854

$ 330,515

$ - $ 610,369 Net investment basis 290,972 397,363 - 688,335 246,388 330,515 - 576,903 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Deposits increased by $65.1 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, attributable primarily to increases in money market accounts of $46.3 million, or 12.4%, and time deposits of $15.1 million, or 4.5%.

Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.6 million, or 12.7%, from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, primarily due to earnings of $16.2 million. Earnings were partially offset by stock option exercises which decreased additional paid-in-capital by $1.2 million. Additionally, there was stock based compensation of $870 thousand, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $129 thousand, and dividends paid on common stock of $355 thousand. Net income increased by $317 thousand to $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $651 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase is primarily due to higher average balances in the loan portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs and higher average deposit balances. The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios: Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 128,296 $ 1,630 5.10 % $ 163,997 $ 1,949 4.77 % SBA 56,088 1,116 7.98 % 55,229 848 6.16 % LASG: Originated 381,783 7,088 7.45 % 301,988 4,859 6.45 % Purchased 259,119 7,021 10.87 % 237,306 8,068 13.64 % Total LASG 640,902 14,109 8.83 % 539,294 12,927 9.61 % Total $ 825,286 $ 16,855 8.19 % $ 758,520 $ 15,724 8.31 % Year Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 139,239 $ 6,871 4.93 % $ 190,704 $ 9,102 4.77 % SBA 53,030 3,888 7.33 % 42,946 2,619 6.10 % LASG: Originated 350,427 23,834 6.80 % 239,796 14,883 6.21 % Purchased 242,652 27,553 11.35 % 236,937 28,997 12.24 % Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers - - 0.00 % 31,085 256 0.82 % Total LASG 593,079 51,387 8.66 % 507,818 44,136 8.69 % Total $ 785,348 $ 62,146 7.91 % $ 741,468 $ 55,857 7.53 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the three months and year ended June 30, 2017, transactional income for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 decreased by $1.2 million and $439 thousand, respectively. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 was 11.49% and 11.73%, respectively. The decrease over the prior comparable periods was primarily due to higher accelerated accretion in the three months and year ended June 30, 2017. The following table details the total return on purchased loans: Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 5,043 7.81% $ 4,588 7.76% Transactional income: Gain on loan sales 402 0.62% - 0.00% Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00% 93 0.16% Other noninterest income (expense) - 0.00% (10 ) -0.02% Accelerated accretion and loan fees 1,978 3.06% 3,480 5.88% Total transactional income 2,380 3.68% 3,563 6.02% Total $ 7,423 11.49% $ 8,151 13.78%

Year Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 18,752 7.73% $ 18,975 8.01% Transactional income: Gain on loan sales 918 0.38% - 0.00% Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00% 148 0.06% Other noninterest income (expense) - 0.00% (12 ) 0.00% Accelerated accretion and loan fees 8,801 3.62% 10,022 4.23% Total transactional income 9,719 4.00% 10,158 4.29% Total $ 28,471 11.73% $ 29,133 12.30% (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. 2. Noninterest income decreased by $931 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, principally due to the following: A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $833 thousand, due to a lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter;

A decrease in fees for other services to customers of $161 thousand, due to lower commercial loan servicing fees; and

A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans of $134 thousand, due to lower volume of residential loans sold in the quarter.

The decreases in noninterest income were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other loans of $402 thousand, due to the sale of two LASG purchased loans in the quarter. 3. Noninterest expense increased by $114 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the following: An increase in data processing fees of $142 thousand, primarily due to the increased cost associated with the outsourcing of data processing;

An increase in loan expense of $123 thousand, largely driven by higher expense related to loan acquisition and refinance activity; and

An increase in other noninterest expense of $43 thousand, primarily due to increased travel expense.

The increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $219 thousand, primarily due to lower headcount, and a decrease in incentive compensation for the quarter. 4. Income tax expense decreased by $576 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the following: A decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017, which resulted in a $464 thousand decrease in federal income tax expense; and

A decrease in income tax expense as a result of a $114 thousand income tax benefit arising from the treatment of stock options exercised under ASU 2016-09, Compensation–Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, whereby the tax effects of exercised options are treated as a discrete item in the reporting period in which they occur. As of June 30, 2018, nonperforming assets totaled $14.2 million, or 1.23% of total assets, as compared to $14.6 million, or 1.25% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018, and $14.8 million, or 1.37% of total assets, as of June 30, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, past due loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans, as compared to $11.2 million, or 1.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2018, and $13.4 million, or 1.72% of total loans as of June 30, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.1%, compared to 12.8% at June 30, 2017, and the Total capital ratio was 19.3%, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2017. Investor Call Information

Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bancorp, and Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of Northeast Bancorp, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 5291318. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com. About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. Northeast’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Northeast believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,889 $ 3,582 Short-term investments 153,513 159,701 Total cash and cash equivalents 157,402 163,283 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 87,687 96,693 Residential real estate loans held for sale 3,405 4,508 SBA loans held for sale 3,750 191 Total loans held for sale 7,155 4,699 Loans Commercial real estate 579,450 498,004 Commercial and industrial 188,852 175,654 Residential real estate 100,256 101,168 Consumer 3,244 4,369 Total loans 871,802 779,195 Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,807 3,665 Loans, net 866,995 775,530 Premises and equipment, net 6,591 6,937 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,233 826 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,652 1,938 Intangible assets, net 867 1,300 Loan servicing rights, net 2,970 2,846 Bank-owned life insurance 16,620 16,179 Other assets 7,564 6,643 Total assets $ 1,157,736 $ 1,076,874 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand $ 72,272 $ 69,827 Savings and interest checking 109,637 108,417 Money market 420,886 374,569 Time 352,145 337,037 Total deposits 954,940 889,850 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 20,011 Subordinated debt 23,958 23,620 Capital lease obligation 605 873 Other liabilities 24,803 19,723 Total liabilities 1,019,306 954,077



Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,056,527 and 7,840,460 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively 8,057 7,841 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 882,314 and 991,194 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively 882 991 Additional paid-in capital 77,016 77,455 Retained earnings 54,236 38,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,761) (1,632) Total shareholders' equity 138,430 122,797 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,157,736 $ 1,076,874



NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 16,855 $ 15,724 $ 62,146 $ 55,857 Interest on available-for-sale securities 298 271 1,111 1,018 Other interest and dividend income 819 376 2,636 1,046 Total interest and dividend income 17,972 16,371 65,893 57,921



Interest expense: Deposits 2,896 1,949 9,897 7,357 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 109 166 547 800 Subordinated debt 552 487 2,102 1,888 Obligation under capital lease agreements 7 12 38 51 Total interest expense 3,564 2,614 12,584 10,096 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 14,408 13,757 53,309 47,825 Provision for loan losses 254 389 1,410 1,594 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 14,154 13,368 51,899 46,231



Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 386 547 1,822 1,952 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 159 293 931 1,452 Gain on sales of SBA loans 1,033 1,866 2,955 5,277 Gain on sales of other loans 402 - 918 365 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral

and premises and equipment, net (138 ) (31 ) (123 ) (23 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 109 114 441 454 Other noninterest income 8 101 84 219 Total noninterest income 1,959 2,890 7,028 9,696



Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,809 6,028 21,565 21,706 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,166 1,222 4,585 5,002 Professional fees 458 401 1,749 1,666 Data processing fees 601 459 2,447 1,744 Marketing expense 143 120 472 392 Loan acquisition and collection expense 356 233 1,354 1,734 FDIC insurance premiums 80 79 317 303 Intangible asset amortization 108 108 433 432 Other noninterest expense 757 714 2,808 2,810 Total noninterest expense 9,478 9,364 35,730 35,789 Income before income tax expense 6,635 6,894 23,197 20,138 Income tax expense 2,291 2,867 7,031 7,799 Net income $ 4,344 $ 4,027 $ 16,166 $ 12,339 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,934,038 8,823,679 8,906,710 8,898,448 Diluted 9,116,157 8,979,471 9,129,152 8,952,614 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 1.81 $ 1.39 Diluted 0.48 0.45 1.77 1.38 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04



NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 88,933 $ 298 1.34% $ 98,033 $ 271 1.11 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 825,286 16,855 8.19% 758,520 15,741 8.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,655 24 5.82% 1,938 19 3.93 % Short-term investments (4) 178,244 795 1.79% 137,570 357 1.04 % Total interest-earning assets 1,094,118 17,972 6.59% 996,061 16,388 6.60 % Cash and due from banks 2,611 2,753 Other non-interest earning assets 30,430 31,910 Total assets $ 1,127,159 $ 1,030,724 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 73,357 $ 59 0.32% $ 71,209 $ 51 0.29 % Money market accounts 447,775 1,580 1.42% 345,352 878 1.02 % Savings accounts 37,799 14 0.15% 37,863 13 0.14 % Time deposits 309,362 1,243 1.61% 323,399 1,007 1.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 868,293 2,896 1.34% 777,823 1,949 1.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 109 2.91% 20,014 166 3.33 % Subordinated debt 23,915 552 9.26% 23,579 487 8.28 % Capital lease obligations 629 7 4.46% 896 12 5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 907,837 3,564 1.57% 822,312 2,614 1.28 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 76,368 80,188 Other liabilities 8,654 7,181 Total liabilities 992,859 909,681 Shareholders' equity 134,300 121,043 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,127,159 $ 1,030,724 Net interest income (5) $ 14,408 $ 13,774 Interest rate spread 5.02% 5.32 % Net interest margin (6) 5.28% 5.55 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Includes tax-exempt interest income of $0 and $17 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. (6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 92,599 $ 1,111 1.20% $ 95,624 $ 1,018 1.06 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 785,348 62,156 7.91% 741,468 55,928 7.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,803 89 4.94% 2,172 90 4.14 % Short-term investments (4) 171,360 2,547 1.49% 133,599 956 0.72 % Total interest-earning assets 1,051,110 65,903 6.27% 972,863 57,992 5.96 % Cash and due from banks 2,889 2,833 Other non-interest earning assets 31,550 32,394 Total assets $ 1,085,549 $ 1,008,090 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 70,486 $ 210 0.30% $ 70,912 $ 204 0.29 % Money market accounts 407,680 5,145 1.26% 322,011 3,120 0.97 % Savings accounts 37,514 57 0.15% 36,438 50 0.14 % Time deposits 311,544 4,485 1.44% 326,601 3,983 1.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 827,224 9,897 1.20% 755,962 7,357 0.97 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 16,947 547 3.23% 24,334 800 3.29 % Subordinated debt 23,787 2,102 8.84% 23,468 1,888 8.04 % Capital lease obligations 730 38 5.21% 992 51 5.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 868,688 12,584 1.45% 804,756 10,096 1.25 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 79,767 79,560 Other liabilities 7,472 7,599 Total liabilities 955,927 891,915 Shareholders' equity 129,622 116,175 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,085,549 $ 1,008,090 Net interest income (5) $ 53,319 $ 47,896 Interest rate spread 4.82% 4.71 % Net interest margin (6) 5.07% 4.92 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Includes tax-exempt interest income of $10 thousand and $71 thousand for the year ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. (6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended: June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017



Net interest income $ 14,408 $ 13,134 $ 12,457 $ 13,311 $ 13,757 Provision for loan losses 254 364 437 354 389 Noninterest income 1,959 1,882 1,228 1,958 2,890 Noninterest expense 9,478 8,975 8,563 8,714 9,364 Net income 4,344 3,932 3,304 4,586 4,027 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,934,038 8,927,544 8,924,495 8,841,511 8,823,679 Diluted 9,116,157 9,143,177 9,168,084 9,089,936 8,979,471 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.52 $ 0.46 Diluted 0.48 0.43 0.36 0.50 0.45 Dividends per common share 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.43 % 1.26 % 1.71 % 1.57 % Return on average equity 12.97 % 12.15 % 10.20 % 14.61 % 13.34 % Net interest rate spread (1) 5.02 % 4.69 % 4.68 % 4.89 % 5.32 % Net interest margin (2) 5.28 % 4.94 % 4.93 % 5.13 % 5.55 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 57.91 % 59.77 % 62.57 % 57.07 % 56.25 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.64 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 120.52 % 120.27 % 122.21 % 121.09 % 121.13 % As of: June 30,2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,914 $ 3,116 $ 3,783 $ 3,667 $ 3,337 Commercial real estate 1,499 1,408 2,537 2,409 413 Home equity 298 255 107 58 58 Commercial and industrial 1,368 636 2,555 2,629 2,600 Consumer 134 136 147 131 103 Total originated portfolio 6,213 5,551 9,129 8,894 6,511 Total purchased portfolio 5,745 8,063 8,962 7,758 7,452 Total nonperforming loans 11,958 13,614 18,091 16,652 13,963 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 2,233 947 910 2,040 826 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,191 $ 14,561 $ 19,001 $ 18,692 $ 14,789 Past due loans to total loans 0.89 % 1.37 % 3.87 % 1.60 % 1.72 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.37 % 1.67 % 2.34 % 2.19 % 1.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.84 % 1.78 % 1.37 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 40.20 % 34.46 % 24.07 % 24.23 % 26.25 % Commercial real estate loans to risk-based capital (4) 200.74 % 186.07 % 187.92 % 166.15 % 181.23 % Net loans to core deposits (5) 91.54 % 83.65 % 91.46 % 88.68 % 87.68 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 33.10 % 31.02 % 31.28 % 30.11 % 31.43 % Equity to total assets 11.96 % 11.47 % 12.57 % 12.07 % 11.40 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.02 % 16.48 % 16.74 % 16.50 % 16.00 % Total capital ratio 19.28 % 19.92 % 20.30 % 20.04 % 19.48 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 13.12 % 12.88 % 13.41 % 12.77 % 12.81 % Total shareholders' equity $ 138,430 $ 133,787 $ 130,003 $ 126,712 $ 122,797 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 138,430 133,787 130,003 126,712 122,797 Less: Intangible assets (6) (3,837 ) (3,973 ) (4,087 ) (4,146 ) (4,146 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 134,593 $ 129,814 $ 125,916 $ 122,566 $ 118,651 Common shares outstanding 8,938,841 8,925,399 8,939,273 8,890,353 8,831,654 Book value per common share $ 15.49 $ 14.99 $ 14.54 $ 14.25 $ 13.90 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (7) 15.06 14.54 14.09 13.79 13.43 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(6) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset. (7) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. For More Information: Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer

Northeast Bank, 500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

207.786.3245 ext. 3220

www.northeastbank.com

