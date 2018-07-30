Northeast Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Declares Dividend
LEWISTON, Maine, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2018 was $16.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to $12.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2017.
On July 30, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 24, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2018.
“We closed the year with a strong quarter,” said Richard Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the quarter, we earned $0.48 per diluted common share, a return on equity of 13.0%, a return on assets of 1.5%, and an efficiency ratio of 57.9%. For the fiscal year, we earned $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to $1.38 for the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 28%. For the quarter, our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") produced $119.2 million of loans, including originations of $66.6 million and purchases with a recorded investment of $52.6 million. This represents quarterly net growth in the LASG portfolio of $51.6 million, or 8.1%, and annual net growth of $111.4 million, or 19.3%.”
As of June 30, 2018, total assets were $1.2 billion, an increase of $80.9 million, or 7.5%, from total assets of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2017. The principal components of the change in the balance sheet follow:
The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year:
Loan Portfolio Changes
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018 Balance
March 31, 2018 Balance
Change ($)
Change (%)
(Dollars in thousands)
LASG Purchased
$
290,972
$
254,700
$
36,272
14.24
%
LASG Originated
397,363
381,990
15,373
4.02
%
SBA
60,156
50,583
9,573
18.93
%
Community Banking
123,311
129,156
(5,845
)
(4.53
%)
Total
$
871,802
$
816,429
$
55,373
6.78
%
Year Ended June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018 Balance
June 30, 2017 Balance
Change ($)
Change (%)
(Dollars in thousands)
LASG Purchased
$
290,972
$
246,388
$
44,584
18.10
%
LASG Originated
397,363
330,515
66,848
20.23
%
SBA
60,156
52,965
7,191
13.58
%
Community Banking
123,311
149,327
(26,016
)
(17.42
%)
Total
$
871,802
$
779,195
$
92,607
11.88
%
Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $119.2 million, which consisted of $52.6 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $66.6 million of originated loans. The Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") Division closed $23.9 million and funded $21.3 million of new loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. In addition, the Company sold $10.9 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, of which $7.5 million were originated in the current quarter and $3.4 million were originated or purchased in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $10.7 million for the quarter.
As previously discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, the Company made certain commitments to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in connection with the merger of FHB Formation LLC with and into the Company in December 2010. The Company’s loan purchase and commercial real estate loan availability under these conditions follow:
Basis for Regulatory Condition
Condition
Availability at June 30, 2018
(Dollars in millions)
Total Loans
Purchased loans may not exceed 40% of total loans
$
101.0
Regulatory Capital
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans may not exceed 300% of total capital
$
166.3
An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:
LASG Portfolio
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Purchased
Originated
Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers
Total LASG
Purchased
Originated
Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers
Total LASG
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
56,233
$
66,588
$
-
$
122,821
$
50,202
$
67,860
$
-
$
118,062
Net investment basis
52,637
66,588
-
119,225
45,060
67,860
-
112,920
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
10.87
%
7.45
%
0.00
%
8.83
%
13.64
%
6.45
%
0.00
%
9.61
%
Total Return (1)
11.49
%
7.45
%
0.00
%
9.08
%
13.78
%
6.45
%
0.00
%
9.68
%
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Purchased
Originated
Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers
Total LASG
Purchased
Originated
Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers
Total LASG
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:
Unpaid principal balance
$
137,249
$
224,546
$
-
$
361,795
$
126,713
$
237,691
$
-
$
364,404
Net investment basis
124,111
224,546
-
348,657
112,807
237,691
-
350,498
Loan returns during the period:
Yield
11.35
%
6.80
%
0.00
%
8.66
%
12.24
%
6.21
%
0.82
%
8.69
%
Total Return (1)
11.73
%
6.80
%
0.00
%
8.82
%
12.30
%
6.21
%
0.82
%
8.72
%
Total loans as of period end:
Unpaid principal balance
$
326,855
$
397,363
$
-
$
724,218
$
279,854
$
330,515
$
-
$
610,369
Net investment basis
290,972
397,363
-
688,335
246,388
330,515
-
576,903
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Deposits increased by $65.1 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, attributable primarily to increases in money market accounts of $46.3 million, or 12.4%, and time deposits of $15.1 million, or 4.5%.
Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.6 million, or 12.7%, from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, primarily due to earnings of $16.2 million. Earnings were partially offset by stock option exercises which decreased additional paid-in-capital by $1.2 million. Additionally, there was stock based compensation of $870 thousand, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $129 thousand, and dividends paid on common stock of $355 thousand.
Net income increased by $317 thousand to $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $651 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase is primarily due to higher average balances in the loan portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs and higher average deposit balances.
The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:
Interest Income and Yield on Loans
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
128,296
$
1,630
5.10
%
$
163,997
$
1,949
4.77
%
SBA
56,088
1,116
7.98
%
55,229
848
6.16
%
LASG:
Originated
381,783
7,088
7.45
%
301,988
4,859
6.45
%
Purchased
259,119
7,021
10.87
%
237,306
8,068
13.64
%
Total LASG
640,902
14,109
8.83
%
539,294
12,927
9.61
%
Total
$
825,286
$
16,855
8.19
%
$
758,520
$
15,724
8.31
%
Year Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
Balance (1)
Income
Yield
(Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking
$
139,239
$
6,871
4.93
%
$
190,704
$
9,102
4.77
%
SBA
53,030
3,888
7.33
%
42,946
2,619
6.10
%
LASG:
Originated
350,427
23,834
6.80
%
239,796
14,883
6.21
%
Purchased
242,652
27,553
11.35
%
236,937
28,997
12.24
%
Secured Loans to Broker-Dealers
-
-
0.00
%
31,085
256
0.82
%
Total LASG
593,079
51,387
8.66
%
507,818
44,136
8.69
%
Total
$
785,348
$
62,146
7.91
%
$
741,468
$
55,857
7.53
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the three months and year ended June 30, 2017, transactional income for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 decreased by $1.2 million and $439 thousand, respectively. The total return on purchased loans for the three months and year ended June 30, 2018 was 11.49% and 11.73%, respectively. The decrease over the prior comparable periods was primarily due to higher accelerated accretion in the three months and year ended June 30, 2017. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:
Total Return on Purchased Loans
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
5,043
7.81%
$
4,588
7.76%
Transactional income:
Gain on loan sales
402
0.62%
-
0.00%
Gain on sale of real estate owned
-
0.00%
93
0.16%
Other noninterest income (expense)
-
0.00%
(10
)
-0.02%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
1,978
3.06%
3,480
5.88%
Total transactional income
2,380
3.68%
3,563
6.02%
Total
$
7,423
11.49%
$
8,151
13.78%
Year Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Income
Return (1)
Income
Return (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion
$
18,752
7.73%
$
18,975
8.01%
Transactional income:
Gain on loan sales
918
0.38%
-
0.00%
Gain on sale of real estate owned
-
0.00%
148
0.06%
Other noninterest income (expense)
-
0.00%
(12
)
0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees
8,801
3.62%
10,022
4.23%
Total transactional income
9,719
4.00%
10,158
4.29%
Total
$
28,471
11.73%
$
29,133
12.30%
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
2. Noninterest income decreased by $931 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, principally due to the following:
A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $833 thousand, due to a lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter;
A decrease in fees for other services to customers of $161 thousand, due to lower commercial loan servicing fees; and
A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans of $134 thousand, due to lower volume of residential loans sold in the quarter.
The decreases in noninterest income were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of other loans of $402 thousand, due to the sale of two LASG purchased loans in the quarter.
3. Noninterest expense increased by $114 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the following:
An increase in data processing fees of $142 thousand, primarily due to the increased cost associated with the outsourcing of data processing;
An increase in loan expense of $123 thousand, largely driven by higher expense related to loan acquisition and refinance activity; and
An increase in other noninterest expense of $43 thousand, primarily due to increased travel expense.
The increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $219 thousand, primarily due to lower headcount, and a decrease in incentive compensation for the quarter.
4. Income tax expense decreased by $576 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to the following:
A decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017, which resulted in a $464 thousand decrease in federal income tax expense; and
A decrease in income tax expense as a result of a $114 thousand income tax benefit arising from the treatment of stock options exercised under ASU 2016-09, Compensation–Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, whereby the tax effects of exercised options are treated as a discrete item in the reporting period in which they occur.
As of June 30, 2018, nonperforming assets totaled $14.2 million, or 1.23% of total assets, as compared to $14.6 million, or 1.25% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018, and $14.8 million, or 1.37% of total assets, as of June 30, 2017.
As of June 30, 2018, past due loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans, as compared to $11.2 million, or 1.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2018, and $13.4 million, or 1.72% of total loans as of June 30, 2017.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.1%, compared to 12.8% at June 30, 2017, and the Total capital ratio was 19.3%, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2017.
Investor Call Information Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bancorp, and Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of Northeast Bancorp, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 5291318. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.
About Northeast Bancorp Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. Northeast’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Northeast believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
3,889
$
3,582
Short-term investments
153,513
159,701
Total cash and cash equivalents
157,402
163,283
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
87,687
96,693
Residential real estate loans held for sale
3,405
4,508
SBA loans held for sale
3,750
191
Total loans held for sale
7,155
4,699
Loans
Commercial real estate
579,450
498,004
Commercial and industrial
188,852
175,654
Residential real estate
100,256
101,168
Consumer
3,244
4,369
Total loans
871,802
779,195
Less: Allowance for loan losses
4,807
3,665
Loans, net
866,995
775,530
Premises and equipment, net
6,591
6,937
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
2,233
826
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
1,652
1,938
Intangible assets, net
867
1,300
Loan servicing rights, net
2,970
2,846
Bank-owned life insurance
16,620
16,179
Other assets
7,564
6,643
Total assets
$
1,157,736
$
1,076,874
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Demand
$
72,272
$
69,827
Savings and interest checking
109,637
108,417
Money market
420,886
374,569
Time
352,145
337,037
Total deposits
954,940
889,850
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
15,000
20,011
Subordinated debt
23,958
23,620
Capital lease obligation
605
873
Other liabilities
24,803
19,723
Total liabilities
1,019,306
954,077
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
-
-
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;
8,056,527 and 7,840,460 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively
8,057
7,841
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;
882,314 and 991,194 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively
882
991
Additional paid-in capital
77,016
77,455
Retained earnings
54,236
38,142
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,761)
(1,632)
Total shareholders' equity
138,430
122,797
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,157,736
$
1,076,874
NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Year Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
16,855
$
15,724
$
62,146
$
55,857
Interest on available-for-sale securities
298
271
1,111
1,018
Other interest and dividend income
819
376
2,636
1,046
Total interest and dividend income
17,972
16,371
65,893
57,921
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,896
1,949
9,897
7,357
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
109
166
547
800
Subordinated debt
552
487
2,102
1,888
Obligation under capital lease agreements
7
12
38
51
Total interest expense
3,564
2,614
12,584
10,096
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses
14,408
13,757
53,309
47,825
Provision for loan losses
254
389
1,410
1,594
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses
14,154
13,368
51,899
46,231
Noninterest income:
Fees for other services to customers
386
547
1,822
1,952
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale
159
293
931
1,452
Gain on sales of SBA loans
1,033
1,866
2,955
5,277
Gain on sales of other loans
402
-
918
365
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net
(138
)
(31
)
(123
)
(23
)
Bank-owned life insurance income
109
114
441
454
Other noninterest income
8
101
84
219
Total noninterest income
1,959
2,890
7,028
9,696
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,809
6,028
21,565
21,706
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,166
1,222
4,585
5,002
Professional fees
458
401
1,749
1,666
Data processing fees
601
459
2,447
1,744
Marketing expense
143
120
472
392
Loan acquisition and collection expense
356
233
1,354
1,734
FDIC insurance premiums
80
79
317
303
Intangible asset amortization
108
108
433
432
Other noninterest expense
757
714
2,808
2,810
Total noninterest expense
9,478
9,364
35,730
35,789
Income before income tax expense
6,635
6,894
23,197
20,138
Income tax expense
2,291
2,867
7,031
7,799
Net income
$
4,344
$
4,027
$
16,166
$
12,339
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,934,038
8,823,679
8,906,710
8,898,448
Diluted
9,116,157
8,979,471
9,129,152
8,952,614
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.46
$
1.81
$
1.39
Diluted
0.48
0.45
1.77
1.38
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
0.04
NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
88,933
$
298
1.34%
$
98,033
$
271
1.11
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
825,286
16,855
8.19%
758,520
15,741
8.32
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,655
24
5.82%
1,938
19
3.93
%
Short-term investments (4)
178,244
795
1.79%
137,570
357
1.04
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,094,118
17,972
6.59%
996,061
16,388
6.60
%
Cash and due from banks
2,611
2,753
Other non-interest earning assets
30,430
31,910
Total assets
$
1,127,159
$
1,030,724
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
73,357
$
59
0.32%
$
71,209
$
51
0.29
%
Money market accounts
447,775
1,580
1.42%
345,352
878
1.02
%
Savings accounts
37,799
14
0.15%
37,863
13
0.14
%
Time deposits
309,362
1,243
1.61%
323,399
1,007
1.25
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
868,293
2,896
1.34%
777,823
1,949
1.01
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
15,000
109
2.91%
20,014
166
3.33
%
Subordinated debt
23,915
552
9.26%
23,579
487
8.28
%
Capital lease obligations
629
7
4.46%
896
12
5.37
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
907,837
3,564
1.57%
822,312
2,614
1.28
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
76,368
80,188
Other liabilities
8,654
7,181
Total liabilities
992,859
909,681
Shareholders' equity
134,300
121,043
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,127,159
$
1,030,724
Net interest income (5)
$
14,408
$
13,774
Interest rate spread
5.02%
5.32
%
Net interest margin (6)
5.28%
5.55
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Includes tax-exempt interest income of $0 and $17 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.
(6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Year Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
$
92,599
$
1,111
1.20%
$
95,624
$
1,018
1.06
%
Loans (1) (2) (3)
785,348
62,156
7.91%
741,468
55,928
7.54
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,803
89
4.94%
2,172
90
4.14
%
Short-term investments (4)
171,360
2,547
1.49%
133,599
956
0.72
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,051,110
65,903
6.27%
972,863
57,992
5.96
%
Cash and due from banks
2,889
2,833
Other non-interest earning assets
31,550
32,394
Total assets
$
1,085,549
$
1,008,090
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
70,486
$
210
0.30%
$
70,912
$
204
0.29
%
Money market accounts
407,680
5,145
1.26%
322,011
3,120
0.97
%
Savings accounts
37,514
57
0.15%
36,438
50
0.14
%
Time deposits
311,544
4,485
1.44%
326,601
3,983
1.22
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
827,224
9,897
1.20%
755,962
7,357
0.97
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
16,947
547
3.23%
24,334
800
3.29
%
Subordinated debt
23,787
2,102
8.84%
23,468
1,888
8.04
%
Capital lease obligations
730
38
5.21%
992
51
5.14
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
868,688
12,584
1.45%
804,756
10,096
1.25
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits and escrow accounts
79,767
79,560
Other liabilities
7,472
7,599
Total liabilities
955,927
891,915
Shareholders' equity
129,622
116,175
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,085,549
$
1,008,090
Net interest income (5)
$
53,319
$
47,896
Interest rate spread
4.82%
4.71
%
Net interest margin (6)
5.07%
4.92
%
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Includes tax-exempt interest income of $10 thousand and $71 thousand for the year ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.
(6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended:
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Net interest income
$
14,408
$
13,134
$
12,457
$
13,311
$
13,757
Provision for loan losses
254
364
437
354
389
Noninterest income
1,959
1,882
1,228
1,958
2,890
Noninterest expense
9,478
8,975
8,563
8,714
9,364
Net income
4,344
3,932
3,304
4,586
4,027
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,934,038
8,927,544
8,924,495
8,841,511
8,823,679
Diluted
9,116,157
9,143,177
9,168,084
9,089,936
8,979,471
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.44
$
0.37
$
0.52
$
0.46
Diluted
0.48
0.43
0.36
0.50
0.45
Dividends per common share
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Return on average assets
1.55
%
1.43
%
1.26
%
1.71
%
1.57
%
Return on average equity
12.97
%
12.15
%
10.20
%
14.61
%
13.34
%
Net interest rate spread (1)
5.02
%
4.69
%
4.68
%
4.89
%
5.32
%
Net interest margin (2)
5.28
%
4.94
%
4.93
%
5.13
%
5.55
%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
57.91
%
59.77
%
62.57
%
57.07
%
56.25
%
Noninterest expense to average total assets
3.37
%
3.27
%
3.27
%
3.25
%
3.64
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
120.52
%
120.27
%
122.21
%
121.09
%
121.13
%
As of:
June 30,2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Nonperforming loans:
Originated portfolio:
Residential real estate
$
2,914
$
3,116
$
3,783
$
3,667
$
3,337
Commercial real estate
1,499
1,408
2,537
2,409
413
Home equity
298
255
107
58
58
Commercial and industrial
1,368
636
2,555
2,629
2,600
Consumer
134
136
147
131
103
Total originated portfolio
6,213
5,551
9,129
8,894
6,511
Total purchased portfolio
5,745
8,063
8,962
7,758
7,452
Total nonperforming loans
11,958
13,614
18,091
16,652
13,963
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net
2,233
947
910
2,040
826
Total nonperforming assets
$
14,191
$
14,561
$
19,001
$
18,692
$
14,789
Past due loans to total loans
0.89
%
1.37
%
3.87
%
1.60
%
1.72
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.37
%
1.67
%
2.34
%
2.19
%
1.79
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.23
%
1.25
%
1.84
%
1.78
%
1.37
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.55
%
0.57
%
0.56
%
0.53
%
0.47
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
40.20
%
34.46
%
24.07
%
24.23
%
26.25
%
Commercial real estate loans to risk-based capital (4)
200.74
%
186.07
%
187.92
%
166.15
%
181.23
%
Net loans to core deposits (5)
91.54
%
83.65
%
91.46
%
88.68
%
87.68
%
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale
33.10
%
31.02
%
31.28
%
30.11
%
31.43
%
Equity to total assets
11.96
%
11.47
%
12.57
%
12.07
%
11.40
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.02
%
16.48
%
16.74
%
16.50
%
16.00
%
Total capital ratio
19.28
%
19.92
%
20.30
%
20.04
%
19.48
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
13.12
%
12.88
%
13.41
%
12.77
%
12.81
%
Total shareholders' equity
$
138,430
$
133,787
$
130,003
$
126,712
$
122,797
Less: Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common shareholders' equity
138,430
133,787
130,003
126,712
122,797
Less: Intangible assets (6)
(3,837
)
(3,973
)
(4,087
)
(4,146
)
(4,146
)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
134,593
$
129,814
$
125,916
$
122,566
$
118,651
Common shares outstanding
8,938,841
8,925,399
8,939,273
8,890,353
8,831,654
Book value per common share
$
15.49
$
14.99
$
14.54
$
14.25
$
13.90
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (7)
15.06
14.54
14.09
13.79
13.43
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale. (6) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(7) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
For More Information:
For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer Northeast Bank