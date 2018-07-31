Log in
News Summary

Northeast Bancorp : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7F5B3864B1A71.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 189 M
Chart NORTHEAST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Northeast Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHEAST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Wayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Glauber Chairman
Julie Jenkins Operations Director & Senior Vice President
J.P. Lapointe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Judith E. Wallingford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST BANCORP-10.80%189
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%242 337
