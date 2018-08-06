Northern Trust : Hedge Fund Services Selected by ExodusPoint for Fund Administration

Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services (NTHFS) today announced its selection
as fund administrator for ExodusPoint Capital Management. NTHFS will
provide fund administration, risk services and liquidity solutions for
ExodusPoint, a multi-manager platform based in New York with portfolio
management teams investing more than $8 billion across equity and fixed
income strategies.
“Given our platform’s significant trading volumes, breadth of products,
and need for scale, ExodusPoint requires an administrator with superior
technology and broad expertise,” said Enrico Corsalini, Chief Operating
Officer of ExodusPoint. “Ultimately, it was Northern Trust’s combination
of technology, expertise in supporting complex businesses, strong client
relationships and flexible service model that led to our decision.”
“ExodusPoint needed an efficient, scalable solution for data
aggregation, intuitive analytics and highly customized operating model
in order to meet their internal needs and provide a high level of
transparency to investors,” said Jeff Boyd, Head of Northern Trust Hedge
Fund Services, North America. “We approach sophisticated alternative
investment managers like ExodusPoint as an operations partner that can
provide holistic solutions to meet current needs and adapt to support
new investment strategies, operating models and markets.”
Northern
Trust Hedge Fund Services is a leading provider of administration
and middle office services for alternative fund managers and
institutional investors with complex portfolios. Its full-service,
front-to-back operating model can support any asset or strategy with
unparalleled flexibility in data management and reporting. NTHFS has
approximately $385 billion in assets under administration, as of June
30, 2018.
