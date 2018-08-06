Northern Trust : Hedge Fund Services Selected by ExodusPoint for Fund Administration

Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services (NTHFS) today announced its selection as fund administrator for ExodusPoint Capital Management. NTHFS will provide fund administration, risk services and liquidity solutions for ExodusPoint, a multi-manager platform based in New York with portfolio management teams investing more than $8 billion across equity and fixed income strategies.

“Given our platform’s significant trading volumes, breadth of products, and need for scale, ExodusPoint requires an administrator with superior technology and broad expertise,” said Enrico Corsalini, Chief Operating Officer of ExodusPoint. “Ultimately, it was Northern Trust’s combination of technology, expertise in supporting complex businesses, strong client relationships and flexible service model that led to our decision.”

“ExodusPoint needed an efficient, scalable solution for data aggregation, intuitive analytics and highly customized operating model in order to meet their internal needs and provide a high level of transparency to investors,” said Jeff Boyd, Head of Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services, North America. “We approach sophisticated alternative investment managers like ExodusPoint as an operations partner that can provide holistic solutions to meet current needs and adapt to support new investment strategies, operating models and markets.”

Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services is a leading provider of administration and middle office services for alternative fund managers and institutional investors with complex portfolios. Its full-service, front-to-back operating model can support any asset or strategy with unparalleled flexibility in data management and reporting. NTHFS has approximately $385 billion in assets under administration, as of June 30, 2018.

