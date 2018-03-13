Log in
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION (NTRS)

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION (NTRS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 02:44:22 pm
110.025 USD   +0.47%
Northern Trust : to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

03/13/2018 | 02:31pm CET

Northern Trust announced today that its Foundation and Institutional Advisors Group (FIA) has been selected to provide investment management and advisory services for the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF). The GHACF enriches the Greater Northern Ottawa County and West Michigan region as well as provides the best possible resources to create lasting community impact.

“Ensuring that our community’s assets are stewarded wisely remains a top priority of our Board of Trustees. We believe that our partnership with Northern Trust, coupled with the local leadership and expertise of our Investment Committee, is the prudent and winning combination that our endowment deserves,” said Holly Johnson, President of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

“It is a privilege to manage the assets of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive, Northern Trust Foundation & Institutional Advisors group. “We are particularly excited to bring our Social Impact Advisory services to the relationship. We will leverage Northern Trust’s long history of direct community development investment experience as we partner with the GHACF to help them meet their community impact goals.”

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is a public, charitable organization serving Northwest Ottawa County community since 1971. GHACF is regularly recognized as a top 100 Community Foundation in the nation and is the 7th largest community foundation in the State of Michigan. It encourages philanthropy by individuals, families, corporations, and organizations, and serves as a steward of their charitable funds and legacies. In addition to awarding grants, the Foundation offers technical support to nonprofits, convenes community leaders on issues of importance, and advocates for the nonprofit sector. For more information visit ghacf.org.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. Northern Trust provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals cost-effectively, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.


© Business Wire 2018
