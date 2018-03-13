Northern Trust : to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

Northern Trust announced today that its Foundation and Institutional Advisors Group (FIA) has been selected to provide investment management and advisory services for the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF). The GHACF enriches the Greater Northern Ottawa County and West Michigan region as well as provides the best possible resources to create lasting community impact.

“Ensuring that our community’s assets are stewarded wisely remains a top priority of our Board of Trustees. We believe that our partnership with Northern Trust, coupled with the local leadership and expertise of our Investment Committee, is the prudent and winning combination that our endowment deserves,” said Holly Johnson, President of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

“It is a privilege to manage the assets of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive, Northern Trust Foundation & Institutional Advisors group. “We are particularly excited to bring our Social Impact Advisory services to the relationship. We will leverage Northern Trust’s long history of direct community development investment experience as we partner with the GHACF to help them meet their community impact goals.”

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is a public, charitable organization serving Northwest Ottawa County community since 1971. GHACF is regularly recognized as a top 100 Community Foundation in the nation and is the 7th largest community foundation in the State of Michigan. It encourages philanthropy by individuals, families, corporations, and organizations, and serves as a steward of their charitable funds and legacies. In addition to awarding grants, the Foundation offers technical support to nonprofits, convenes community leaders on issues of importance, and advocates for the nonprofit sector. For more information visit ghacf.org.

Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. Northern Trust provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals cost-effectively, collaborating with board and investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.

