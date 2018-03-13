Northern Trust : to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

Northern Trust announced today that its Foundation and Institutional
Advisors Group (FIA) has been selected to provide investment management
and advisory services for the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation
(GHACF). The GHACF enriches the Greater Northern Ottawa County and West
Michigan region as well as provides the best possible resources to
create lasting community impact.
“Ensuring that our community’s assets are stewarded wisely remains a top
priority of our Board of Trustees. We believe that our partnership with
Northern Trust, coupled with the local leadership and expertise of our
Investment Committee, is the prudent and winning combination that our
endowment deserves,” said Holly Johnson, President of the Grand Haven
Area Community Foundation.
“It is a privilege to manage the assets of the Grand Haven Area
Community Foundation,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive,
Northern Trust Foundation & Institutional Advisors group. “We are
particularly excited to bring our Social Impact Advisory services to the
relationship. We will leverage Northern Trust’s long history of direct
community development investment experience as we partner with the GHACF
to help them meet their community impact goals.”
The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is a public, charitable
organization serving Northwest Ottawa County community since 1971. GHACF
is regularly recognized as a top 100 Community Foundation in the nation
and is the 7th largest community foundation in the State of Michigan. It
encourages philanthropy by individuals, families, corporations, and
organizations, and serves as a steward of their charitable funds and
legacies. In addition to awarding grants, the Foundation offers
technical support to nonprofits, convenes community leaders on issues of
importance, and advocates for the nonprofit sector. For more information
visit ghacf.org.
Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA)
group serves nonprofit organizations through sophisticated investment
management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources.
Northern Trust provides investment advice, asset servicing and related
services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and
philanthropic goals cost-effectively, collaborating with board and
investment committee members to assist with investment oversight. More
information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors
can be found at www.northerntrust.com/FIA.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of
wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to
corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded
in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in
19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in
Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of
December 31, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under
custody/administration of US$10.7 trillion, and assets under management
of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned
distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial
expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com
or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in
the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
