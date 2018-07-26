Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
0
07/26/2018 | 12:52am CEST
NOTABLE ITEMS INCLUDE:
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 27.8% TO $0.23 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, COMPARED TO $0.18 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND 4.5% COMPARED TO $0.22 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, BENEFITING FROM TAX REFORM
TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED TO $4.19 BILLION, OR 4.9%, FROM YEAR END 2017, DRIVEN BY: -- STRONG LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AS ORIGINATED LOANS, NET, INCREASED $122.6 MILLION, OR 5% -- AN INCREASE IN OUR SECURITIES PORTFOLIO OF $111.9 MILLION, OR 21%
DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED 4.1% FROM YEAR END 2017
NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED TO 2.85%, OR 12 BASIS POINTS, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO 2.97% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND EIGHT BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.93% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, DRIVEN BY THE INCREASED COST OF DEPOSITS
EFFICIENCY RATIO IMPROVED TO 56.4% IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO 56.6% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017 AND 57.2% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018
ASSET QUALITY CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AT 0.17% OF TOTAL ASSETS AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT 0.20% OF TOTAL LOANS
CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.10 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 22, 2018, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 8, 2018
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.23 and $0.45, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18 and $0.39, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. Earnings for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the impact of recently enacted federal tax reform (the “Tax Reform Act”), which reduced the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, also benefited from excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from excess tax benefits of $593,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017, also reflect $1.5 million, or $0.03, per diluted share of tax-exempt income from bank-owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.
Commenting on the second quarter 2018 results, Steven M. Klein, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Earnings continued to increase in the second quarter as growth in loans and securities, funded through deposit growth and borrowings, provided us the opportunity to further leverage our significant capital base.” Mr. Klein commented further, “In addition to our successes in growing loans and deposits, we achieved increases in both net interest income and non-interest income, while reducing our efficiency ratio. The rise in market interest rates, while increasing competition for deposits and placing downward pressure on our net interest margin, also presents opportunities to invest in higher yielding, shorter term, high quality securities to increase our earnings and liquidity, while maintaining an appropriate interest rate risk position.”
Mr. Klein further noted, “I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 22, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2018.”
Results of Operations
Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
Net income was $21.1 million and $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $1.7 million increase in net interest income, a $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $2.5 million decrease in income tax expense.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, increased $1.7 million, or 3.2%, to $55.3 million, from $53.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $266.1 million, or 7.4%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.89% from 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $144.7 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $64.0 million, average other securities of $49.4 million, and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $9.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in average Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $1.3 million. The increase in average loans was primarily due to strong originated loan growth as well as loan pool purchases during the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $1.1 million as compared to $520,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased six basis points to 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment.
The provision for loan losses decreased by $179,000 to $704,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $883,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were $18,000, as compared to net recoveries of $127,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 26.4%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $1.6 million in income on bank owned life insurance, attributable to insurance proceeds in excess of the related cash surrender value of the policies, received in the first quarter of 2017, and a decrease of $191,000 in gains on securities transactions, net. Securities gains, net, during the six months ended June 30, 2018, included gains of $302,000 related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $668,000 in the comparative prior year period. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the Plan). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan.
Non-interest expense remained level at $34.2 million for both six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 16.8% compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% by the Tax Reform Act, partially offset by lower excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits were $2.1 million for the current period as compared to $2.3 million for the prior year period. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company has approximately 335,000 options outstanding at June 30, 2018, from its 2009 grants which expire on January 30, 2019, at a weighted average price of $7.09 per share and a weighted average grant date fair value of $2.30 per share. To the extent these options are exercised during the remainder of 2018, this will result in additional tax benefits which will have a positive effect on our effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.
On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and will require companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. Management is currently evaluating the effect of this new legislation on our net deferred tax asset and future tax expense. We anticipate that we will realize a tax benefit during the third quarter of 2018 due to the write up of our net deferred tax asset and, prospectively, our state tax expense will increase.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
Net income was $10.6 million and $8.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: an $861,000 increase in net interest income, a $159,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $422,000 increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.9 million decrease in income tax expense.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased $861,000, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $276.9 million, or 7.6%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $132.0 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $93.3 million, and average other securities of $65.6 million, partially offset by decreases of $12.9 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions and $1.1 million in average FHLBNY stock. The increase in average loans was primarily due to originated loan growth. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $193,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points to 1.08% for the current quarter as compared to 0.82% for the comparable prior year quarter, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment.
The provision for loan losses increased by $159,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $511,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to originated loan growth, partially offset by improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries were $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net charge-offs of $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017.
Non-interest expense increased $422,000, or 2.5%, to $17.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $16.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases of $496,000 in other expense, primarily due to higher advertising expense and higher directors' fees and equity award expense; $314,000 in professional fees; and $254,000 in occupancy costs, primarily due to higher rent expense attributable to a new branch office and expanded space in our corporate offices. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $653,000 in employee compensation and benefits.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 15.1% compared to 31.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, and higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $593,000 for the comparable prior year quarter.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018
Net income was $10.6 million and $10.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $226,000 increase in net interest income, a $636,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, and a $451,000 decrease in income tax expense.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased by $226,000, or 0.8%, primarily due to an $88.5 million, or 2.3%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $41.6 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $36.0 million, average other securities of $35.6 million, and average FHLBNY stock of $667,000, partially offset by a decrease of $25.3 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $628,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets remained level at 3.69% for both the current and prior quarters while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 10 basis points to 1.08% from 0.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
The provision for loan losses increased by $636,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $34,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to originated loan growth in the current quarter.
Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. Non-interest expense also remained level at $17.0 million and $17.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 15.1% compared to 18.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the decrease being primarily due to higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $869,000 for the prior quarter.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $196.7 million, or 4.9%, to $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our available-for sale debt securities portfolio of $111.5 million and an increase in loans held-for-investment, net, of $79.3 million.
As of June 30, 2018, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance issued in 2006) to total risk-based capital was approximately 411%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the Bank) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board approved underwriting policies and related procedures which include, monitoring bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage our commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require us to implement additional policies and procedures or could require us to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect our loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.
Loans held-for-investment, net, increased $79.3 million to $3.22 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2017. Originated loans held-for-investment, net, totaled $2.55 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multifamily real estate loans of $64.7 million, or 3.7%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2018, from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $54.3 million, or 12.2%, to $499.5 million at June 30, 2018, from $445.2 million at December 31, 2017, partially offset by decreases in acquired loans and purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans.
The following tables detail our multifamily real estate originations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Multifamily Originations
Weighted Average Interest Rate
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value Ratio
Weighted Average Months to Next Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed Rate Loans
(F)ixed or (V)ariable
Amortization Term
$
159,649
3.77
%
69
%
77
V
25 to 30 Years
6,615
4.07
%
38
%
180
F
15 Years
$
166,264
3.78
%
68
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Multifamily Originations
Weighted Average Interest Rate
Weighted Average Loan-to-Value Ratio
Weighted Average Months to Next Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed Rate Loans
(F)ixed or (V)ariable
Amortization Term
$
192,407
3.55
%
60
%
80
V
15 to 30 Years
750
5.00
%
48
%
1
V
Line of Credit (2-Year Term)
7,640
3.89
%
27
%
180
F
15 Years
$
200,797
3.57
%
59
%
Acquired loans decreased by $41.9 million to $650.9 million at June 30, 2018, from $692.8 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to paydowns, partially offset by purchases of one-to-four family residential mortgage loan pools during the first quarter of 2018, totaling $37.5 million.
PCI loans totaled $21.3 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $22.7 million at December 31, 2017. The majority of the PCI loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $1.0 million and $2.1 million attributable to PCI loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.
The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $111.5 million, or 21.7%, to $625.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $513.8 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed and corporate securities, partially offset by paydowns and sales. At June 30, 2018, $515.8 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $109.1 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2018, and $279,000 in municipal bonds.
Total liabilities increased $186.0 million, or 5.5%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.35 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $130.3 million, an increase in other borrowings of $54.8 million, and an increase in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $2.0 million.
Deposits increased $130.3 million, or 4.6%, to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.84 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was attributable to an increase of $233.5 million in certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $39.8 million in transaction accounts, and $63.4 million in savings and money market accounts. The following table shows the distribution of our deposits by account type at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Transaction:
Non-interest bearing checking
Business customers
$
230,851
$
221,942
$
225,629
Municipal customers
14,638
16,088
18,682
Retail customers
165,938
167,887
162,956
Total non-interest bearing checking
411,427
405,917
407,267
Negotiable orders of withdrawal
Business customers
135,733
138,173
137,705
Municipal customers
247,750
302,758
285,122
Retail customers
37,684
39,535
42,313
Total negotiable orders of withdrawal
421,167
480,466
465,140
Total transaction
832,594
886,383
872,407
Savings:
Savings
417,665
415,443
424,789
Money market
Business customers
102,701
92,139
84,384
Municipal customers
34,187
38,036
41,777
Retail customers
607,665
645,254
674,693
Total money market
744,553
775,429
800,854
Total savings
1,162,218
1,190,872
1,225,643
Certificates of deposit:
Brokered deposits
170,835
144,279
150,639
Under $250,000
149,507
134,003
110,964
$250,000 or more
652,127
549,539
477,326
Total certificates of deposit
972,469
827,821
738,929
Total deposits
$
2,967,281
$
2,905,076
$
2,836,979
Borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased by $52.8 million, or 11.2%, to $524.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $471.5 million at December 31, 2017. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies.
The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding capitalized leases and overnight borrowings) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):
Year
Amount
Weighted Average Rate
2018
$97,080
1.75%
2019
123,502
1.48%
2020
90,000
1.65%
2021
70,000
1.80%
2022
20,000
1.97%
Thereafter
75,000
2.85%
$475,582
1.85%
Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.8 million to $649.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $638.9 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and to a lesser extent a $5.2 million increase related to ESOP and equity award activity. These increases were partially offset by dividend payments of $9.3 million and a $6.2 million increase in unrealized losses on our securities available-for-sale portfolio as a result of the increased interest rate environment.
Asset Quality
The following table details total originated and acquired (excluding PCI) non-accrual loans, non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Non-accrual loans:
Held-for-investment
Real estate loans:
Commercial
$
4,620
$
4,087
One-to-four family residential
964
774
Multifamily
568
417
Home equity and lines of credit
154
156
Commercial and industrial
72
74
Total non-accrual loans
6,378
5,508
Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:
Held-for-investment
Real estate loans:
One-to-four family residential
—
27
Other
—
1
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing
—
28
Total non-performing loans
6,378
5,536
Other real estate owned
850
850
Total non-performing assets
$
7,228
$
6,386
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.20
%
0.18
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.16
%
Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing
$
16,758
$
18,003
Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent
$
14,552
$
12,044
Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $14.6 million and $12.0 million at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Held-for-investment
Real estate loans:
Commercial
$
6,633
$
4,347
One-to-four family residential
6,154
4,162
Multifamily
1,596
3,298
Construction and land
2
6
Home equity and lines of credit
114
—
Commercial and industrial loans
44
202
Other loans
9
29
Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment
$
14,552
$
12,044
PCI Loans (Held-for-Investment)
At June 30, 2018, 7.1% of PCI loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 24.1% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.8% and 17.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.
About Northfield Bank
Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition among depository and other financial institutions, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.
(Tables to follow)
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Selected Financial Ratios:
Performance Ratios(1)
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (7) (8)
1.03
%
0.86
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (7) (8)
6.58
5.30
6.61
6.59
5.86
Average equity to average total assets
15.61
16.26
15.79
15.70
16.28
Interest rate spread
2.61
2.79
2.71
2.66
2.83
Net interest margin
2.85
2.97
2.93
2.89
3.01
Efficiency ratio(2) (8)
56.40
56.63
57.18
56.79
56.78
Non-interest expense to average total assets
1.65
1.70
1.71
1.68
1.78
Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets
1.75
1.84
1.82
1.78
1.92
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
128.83
128.63
128.55
128.69
128.67
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.17
0.19
0.16
0.17
0.19
Non-performing loans(3) to total loans(4)
0.20
0.21
0.18
0.20
0.21
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans held-for-investment
421.48
441.01
463.05
421.48
441.01
Allowance for loan losses to originated loans held-for-investment, net(5)
1.02
1.07
1.04
1.02
1.07
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, net(6)
0.83
0.84
0.83
0.83
0.84
(1) Annualized when appropriate. (2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCI loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net. (4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCI loans, and acquired loans. (5) Excludes PCI loans and acquired loans held-for-investment, and related reserve balances. (6) Includes PCI and acquired loans held-for-investment. (7) The three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, $869,000, and $593,000, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. The six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $2.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. (8) The six months ended June 30, 2017, includes $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
13,538
$
16,269
$
17,446
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
45,195
36,305
40,393
Total cash and cash equivalents
58,733
52,574
57,839
Trading securities
10,167
9,822
9,597
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
625,279
592,574
513,782
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
524,335
456,272
469,549
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
18,009
18,206
14,798
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,878
46,837
29,214
Total liabilities
3,538,503
3,426,391
3,352,540
Total stockholders’ equity
649,655
642,818
638,877
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,188,158
$
4,069,209
$
3,991,417
Total shares outstanding
49,481,589
49,126,879
48,803,885
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
12.33
$
12.28
$
12.28
(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $1.4 million at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively, and are included in other assets.
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans
$
31,456
$
29,653
$
30,787
$
62,243
$
58,661
Mortgage-backed securities
3,068
2,260
2,726
5,794
4,616
Other securities
821
283
502
1,323
535
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends
398
325
414
812
696
Deposits in other financial institutions
192
139
253
445
221
Total interest income
35,935
32,660
34,682
70,617
64,729
Interest expense:
Deposits
6,050
3,899
5,211
11,261
7,519
Borrowings
2,115
1,852
1,927
4,042
3,624
Total interest expense
8,165
5,751
7,138
15,303
11,143
Net interest income
27,770
26,909
27,544
55,314
53,586
Provision for loan losses
670
511
34
704
883
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,100
26,398
27,510
54,610
52,703
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges for customer services
1,147
1,107
1,214
2,361
2,325
Income on bank owned life insurance
914
1,010
954
1,868
3,468
Gains on securities transactions, net
313
256
161
473
664
Other
71
64
76
147
127
Total non-interest income
2,445
2,437
2,405
4,849
6,584
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
9,121
9,774
9,117
18,238
19,746
Occupancy
2,950
2,696
3,096
6,046
5,653
Furniture and equipment
252
287
256
508
592
Data processing
1,150
1,120
1,224
2,374
2,281
Professional fees
909
595
763
1,672
1,465
FDIC insurance
274
258
297
571
516
Other
2,384
1,888
2,373
4,757
3,909
Total non-interest expense
17,040
16,618
17,126
34,166
34,162
Income before income tax expense
12,505
12,217
12,789
25,293
25,125
Income tax expense(1)
1,893
3,807
2,344
4,237
6,767
Net income
$
10,612
$
8,410
$
10,445
$
21,056
$
18,358
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.23
$
0.19
$
0.23
$
0.46
$
0.41
Diluted
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
0.45
$
0.39
Basic average shares outstanding
46,184,918
45,252,136
45,780,027
45,983,895
45,137,791
Diluted average shares outstanding
47,109,977
46,831,362
46,999,775
47,056,299
46,879,259
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate (1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate (1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
3,173,787
$
31,456
3.98
%
$
3,132,162
$
30,787
3.99
%
$
3,041,774
$
29,653
3.91
%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)
522,009
3,068
2.36
486,045
2,726
2.27
428,757
2,260
2.11
Other securities (3)
126,823
821
2.60
91,268
502
2.23
61,202
283
1.85
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
25,487
398
6.26
24,820
414
6.76
26,600
325
4.90
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
57,061
192
1.35
82,341
253
1.25
69,928
139
0.80
Total interest-earning assets
3,905,167
35,935
3.69
3,816,636
34,682
3.69
3,628,261
32,660
3.61
Non-interest-earning assets
238,225
243,054
282,492
Total assets
$
4,143,392
$
4,059,690
$
3,910,753
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts
$
1,655,819
$
2,312
0.56
%
$
1,682,346
$
2,143
0.52
%
$
1,731,451
$
2,079
0.48
%
Certificates of deposit
900,437
3,738
1.67
821,860
3,068
1.51
593,492
1,820
1.23
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,556,256
6,050
0.95
2,504,206
5,211
0.84
2,324,943
3,899
0.67
Borrowed funds
475,067
2,115
1.79
464,750
1,927
1.68
495,656
1,852
1.50
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,031,323
8,165
1.08
2,968,956
7,138
0.98
2,820,599
5,751
0.82
Non-interest bearing deposits
414,792
404,990
382,353
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
50,589
44,608
71,853
Total liabilities
3,496,704
3,418,554
3,274,805
Stockholders' equity
646,688
641,136
635,948
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,143,392
$
4,059,690
$
3,910,753
Net interest income
$
27,770
$
27,544
$
26,909
Net interest rate spread (4)
2.61
%
2.71
%
2.79
%
Net interest-earning assets (5)
$
873,844
$
847,680
$
807,662
Net interest margin (6)
2.85
%
2.93
%
2.97
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
128.83
%
128.55
%
128.63
%
(1) Average yields and rates are annualized. (2) Includes non-accruing loans. (3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate (1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
3,153,089
$
62,243
3.98
%
$
3,008,361
$
58,661
3.93
%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)
504,126
5,794
2.32
440,111
4,616
2.12
Other securities (3)
109,144
1,323
2.44
59,723
535
1.81
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
25,155
812
6.51
26,476
696
5.30
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
69,631
445
1.29
60,381
221
0.74
Total interest-earning assets
3,861,145
70,617
3.69
3,595,052
64,729
3.63
Non-interest-earning assets
240,627
283,165
Total assets
$
4,101,772
$
3,878,217
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts
$
1,669,009
$
4,455
0.54
%
$
1,733,794
$
4,109
0.48
%
Certificates of deposit
861,366
6,806
1.59
563,902
3,410
1.22
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,530,375
11,261
0.90
2,297,696
7,519
0.66
Borrowed funds
469,937
4,042
1.73
496,301
3,624
1.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,000,312
15,303
1.03
2,793,997
11,143
0.80
Non-interest bearing deposits
409,918
382,689
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,615
70,237
Total liabilities
3,457,845
3,246,923
Stockholders' equity
643,927
631,294
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,101,772
$
3,878,217
Net interest income
$
55,314
$
53,586
Net interest rate spread (4)
2.66
%
2.83
%
Net interest-earning assets (5)
$
860,833
$
801,055
Net interest margin (6)
2.89
%
3.01
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
128.69
%
128.67
%
(1) Average yields and rates are annualized. (2) Includes non-accruing loans. (3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Company Contact: William R. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519