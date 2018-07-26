Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results 0 07/26/2018 | 12:52am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTABLE ITEMS INCLUDE:

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 27.8% TO $0.23 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, COMPARED TO $0.18 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND 4.5% COMPARED TO $0.22 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, BENEFITING FROM TAX REFORM

TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED TO $4.19 BILLION, OR 4.9%, FROM YEAR END 2017, DRIVEN BY:

-- STRONG LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AS ORIGINATED LOANS, NET, INCREASED $122.6 MILLION, OR 5%

-- AN INCREASE IN OUR SECURITIES PORTFOLIO OF $111.9 MILLION, OR 21%

DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED 4.1% FROM YEAR END 2017

NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED TO 2.85%, OR 12 BASIS POINTS, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO 2.97% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND EIGHT BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.93% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, DRIVEN BY THE INCREASED COST OF DEPOSITS

EFFICIENCY RATIO IMPROVED TO 56.4% IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO 56.6% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017 AND 57.2% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

ASSET QUALITY CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AT 0.17% OF TOTAL ASSETS AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT 0.20% OF TOTAL LOANS

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.10 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 22, 2018, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 8, 2018 WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.23 and $0.45, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18 and $0.39, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. Earnings for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the impact of recently enacted federal tax reform (the “Tax Reform Act”), which reduced the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, also benefited from excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from excess tax benefits of $593,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017, also reflect $1.5 million, or $0.03, per diluted share of tax-exempt income from bank-owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies. Commenting on the second quarter 2018 results, Steven M. Klein, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Earnings continued to increase in the second quarter as growth in loans and securities, funded through deposit growth and borrowings, provided us the opportunity to further leverage our significant capital base.” Mr. Klein commented further, “In addition to our successes in growing loans and deposits, we achieved increases in both net interest income and non-interest income, while reducing our efficiency ratio. The rise in market interest rates, while increasing competition for deposits and placing downward pressure on our net interest margin, also presents opportunities to invest in higher yielding, shorter term, high quality securities to increase our earnings and liquidity, while maintaining an appropriate interest rate risk position.” Mr. Klein further noted, “I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 22, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2018.” Results of Operations Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Net income was $21.1 million and $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $1.7 million increase in net interest income, a $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $2.5 million decrease in income tax expense. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, increased $1.7 million, or 3.2%, to $55.3 million, from $53.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $266.1 million, or 7.4%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.89% from 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $144.7 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $64.0 million, average other securities of $49.4 million, and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $9.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in average Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $1.3 million. The increase in average loans was primarily due to strong originated loan growth as well as loan pool purchases during the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $1.1 million as compared to $520,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased six basis points to 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment. The provision for loan losses decreased by $179,000 to $704,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $883,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were $18,000, as compared to net recoveries of $127,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 26.4%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $1.6 million in income on bank owned life insurance, attributable to insurance proceeds in excess of the related cash surrender value of the policies, received in the first quarter of 2017, and a decrease of $191,000 in gains on securities transactions, net. Securities gains, net, during the six months ended June 30, 2018, included gains of $302,000 related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $668,000 in the comparative prior year period. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the Plan). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan. Non-interest expense remained level at $34.2 million for both six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017. The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 16.8% compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% by the Tax Reform Act, partially offset by lower excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits were $2.1 million for the current period as compared to $2.3 million for the prior year period. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company has approximately 335,000 options outstanding at June 30, 2018, from its 2009 grants which expire on January 30, 2019, at a weighted average price of $7.09 per share and a weighted average grant date fair value of $2.30 per share. To the extent these options are exercised during the remainder of 2018, this will result in additional tax benefits which will have a positive effect on our effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies. On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and will require companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. Management is currently evaluating the effect of this new legislation on our net deferred tax asset and future tax expense. We anticipate that we will realize a tax benefit during the third quarter of 2018 due to the write up of our net deferred tax asset and, prospectively, our state tax expense will increase. Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 Net income was $10.6 million and $8.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: an $861,000 increase in net interest income, a $159,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $422,000 increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.9 million decrease in income tax expense. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased $861,000, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $276.9 million, or 7.6%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $132.0 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $93.3 million, and average other securities of $65.6 million, partially offset by decreases of $12.9 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions and $1.1 million in average FHLBNY stock. The increase in average loans was primarily due to originated loan growth. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $193,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points to 1.08% for the current quarter as compared to 0.82% for the comparable prior year quarter, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment. The provision for loan losses increased by $159,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $511,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to originated loan growth, partially offset by improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries were $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net charge-offs of $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017. Non-interest expense increased $422,000, or 2.5%, to $17.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $16.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases of $496,000 in other expense, primarily due to higher advertising expense and higher directors' fees and equity award expense; $314,000 in professional fees; and $254,000 in occupancy costs, primarily due to higher rent expense attributable to a new branch office and expanded space in our corporate offices. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $653,000 in employee compensation and benefits. The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 15.1% compared to 31.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, and higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $593,000 for the comparable prior year quarter. Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018 Net income was $10.6 million and $10.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $226,000 increase in net interest income, a $636,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, and a $451,000 decrease in income tax expense. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased by $226,000, or 0.8%, primarily due to an $88.5 million, or 2.3%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $41.6 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $36.0 million, average other securities of $35.6 million, and average FHLBNY stock of $667,000, partially offset by a decrease of $25.3 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $628,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets remained level at 3.69% for both the current and prior quarters while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 10 basis points to 1.08% from 0.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The provision for loan losses increased by $636,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $34,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to originated loan growth in the current quarter. Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. Non-interest expense also remained level at $17.0 million and $17.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 15.1% compared to 18.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the decrease being primarily due to higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $869,000 for the prior quarter. Financial Condition Total assets increased $196.7 million, or 4.9%, to $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our available-for sale debt securities portfolio of $111.5 million and an increase in loans held-for-investment, net, of $79.3 million. As of June 30, 2018, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance issued in 2006) to total risk-based capital was approximately 411%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the Bank) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board approved underwriting policies and related procedures which include, monitoring bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage our commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require us to implement additional policies and procedures or could require us to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect our loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability. Loans held-for-investment, net, increased $79.3 million to $3.22 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2017. Originated loans held-for-investment, net, totaled $2.55 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multifamily real estate loans of $64.7 million, or 3.7%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2018, from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $54.3 million, or 12.2%, to $499.5 million at June 30, 2018, from $445.2 million at December 31, 2017, partially offset by decreases in acquired loans and purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans. The following tables detail our multifamily real estate originations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands): For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Multifamily

Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed

Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization Term $ 159,649 3.77 % 69 % 77 V 25 to 30 Years 6,615 4.07 % 38 % 180 F 15 Years $ 166,264 3.78 % 68 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Multifamily

Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed

Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization Term $ 192,407 3.55 % 60 % 80 V 15 to 30 Years 750 5.00 % 48 % 1 V Line of Credit (2-Year Term) 7,640 3.89 % 27 % 180 F 15 Years $ 200,797 3.57 % 59 % Acquired loans decreased by $41.9 million to $650.9 million at June 30, 2018, from $692.8 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to paydowns, partially offset by purchases of one-to-four family residential mortgage loan pools during the first quarter of 2018, totaling $37.5 million. PCI loans totaled $21.3 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $22.7 million at December 31, 2017. The majority of the PCI loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $1.0 million and $2.1 million attributable to PCI loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively. The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $111.5 million, or 21.7%, to $625.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $513.8 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed and corporate securities, partially offset by paydowns and sales. At June 30, 2018, $515.8 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $109.1 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2018, and $279,000 in municipal bonds. Total liabilities increased $186.0 million, or 5.5%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.35 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $130.3 million, an increase in other borrowings of $54.8 million, and an increase in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $2.0 million. Deposits increased $130.3 million, or 4.6%, to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.84 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was attributable to an increase of $233.5 million in certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $39.8 million in transaction accounts, and $63.4 million in savings and money market accounts. The following table shows the distribution of our deposits by account type at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands): June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking Business customers $ 230,851 $ 221,942 $ 225,629 Municipal customers 14,638 16,088 18,682 Retail customers 165,938 167,887 162,956 Total non-interest bearing checking 411,427 405,917 407,267 Negotiable orders of withdrawal Business customers 135,733 138,173 137,705 Municipal customers 247,750 302,758 285,122 Retail customers 37,684 39,535 42,313 Total negotiable orders of withdrawal 421,167 480,466 465,140 Total transaction 832,594 886,383 872,407 Savings: Savings 417,665 415,443 424,789 Money market Business customers 102,701 92,139 84,384 Municipal customers 34,187 38,036 41,777 Retail customers 607,665 645,254 674,693 Total money market 744,553 775,429 800,854 Total savings 1,162,218 1,190,872 1,225,643 Certificates of deposit: Brokered deposits 170,835 144,279 150,639 Under $250,000 149,507 134,003 110,964 $250,000 or more 652,127 549,539 477,326 Total certificates of deposit 972,469 827,821 738,929 Total deposits $ 2,967,281 $ 2,905,076 $ 2,836,979 Borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased by $52.8 million, or 11.2%, to $524.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $471.5 million at December 31, 2017. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies. The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding capitalized leases and overnight borrowings) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands): Year Amount Weighted Average Rate 2018 $97,080 1.75% 2019 123,502 1.48% 2020 90,000 1.65% 2021 70,000 1.80% 2022 20,000 1.97% Thereafter 75,000 2.85% $475,582 1.85% Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.8 million to $649.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $638.9 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and to a lesser extent a $5.2 million increase related to ESOP and equity award activity. These increases were partially offset by dividend payments of $9.3 million and a $6.2 million increase in unrealized losses on our securities available-for-sale portfolio as a result of the increased interest rate environment. Asset Quality The following table details total originated and acquired (excluding PCI) non-accrual loans, non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands): June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Commercial $ 4,620 $ 4,087 One-to-four family residential 964 774 Multifamily 568 417 Home equity and lines of credit 154 156 Commercial and industrial 72 74 Total non-accrual loans 6,378 5,508 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: One-to-four family residential — 27 Other — 1 Total loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing — 28 Total non-performing loans 6,378 5,536 Other real estate owned 850 850 Total non-performing assets $ 7,228 $ 6,386 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.18 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.16 % Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing $ 16,758 $ 18,003 Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 14,552 $ 12,044 Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $14.6 million and $12.0 million at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands): June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Commercial $ 6,633 $ 4,347 One-to-four family residential 6,154 4,162 Multifamily 1,596 3,298 Construction and land 2 6 Home equity and lines of credit 114 — Commercial and industrial loans 44 202 Other loans 9 29 Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment $ 14,552 $ 12,044

PCI Loans (Held-for-Investment)

At June 30, 2018, 7.1% of PCI loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 24.1% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.8% and 17.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2017. About Northfield Bank Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com. Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition among depository and other financial institutions, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events. (Tables to follow)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31 June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (7) (8) 1.03 % 0.86 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.95 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (7) (8) 6.58 5.30 6.61 6.59 5.86 Average equity to average total assets 15.61 16.26 15.79 15.70 16.28 Interest rate spread 2.61 2.79 2.71 2.66 2.83 Net interest margin 2.85 2.97 2.93 2.89 3.01 Efficiency ratio(2) (8) 56.40 56.63 57.18 56.79 56.78 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.65 1.70 1.71 1.68 1.78 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 1.75 1.84 1.82 1.78 1.92 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.83 128.63 128.55 128.69 128.67 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 0.19 0.16 0.17 0.19 Non-performing loans(3) to total loans(4) 0.20 0.21 0.18 0.20 0.21 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans held-for-investment 421.48 441.01 463.05 421.48 441.01 Allowance for loan losses to originated loans held-for-investment, net(5) 1.02 1.07 1.04 1.02 1.07 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, net(6) 0.83 0.84 0.83 0.83 0.84 (1) Annualized when appropriate.

(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCI loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCI loans, and acquired loans.

(5) Excludes PCI loans and acquired loans held-for-investment, and related reserve balances.

(6) Includes PCI and acquired loans held-for-investment.

(7) The three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, $869,000, and $593,000, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. The six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $2.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.

(8) The six months ended June 30, 2017, includes $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 13,538 $ 16,269 $ 17,446 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 45,195 36,305 40,393 Total cash and cash equivalents 58,733 52,574 57,839 Trading securities 10,167 9,822 9,597 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 625,279 592,574 513,782 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,819 9,873 9,931 Equity securities 1,301 1,194 1,339 Originated loans held-for-investment, net 2,547,920 2,427,755 2,425,275 Loans acquired 650,875 696,695 692,803 Purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans held-for-investment 21,331 22,084 22,741 Loans held-for-investment, net 3,220,126 3,146,534 3,140,819 Allowance for loan losses (26,882 ) (26,172 ) (26,160 ) Net loans held-for-investment 3,193,244 3,120,362 3,114,659 Accrued interest receivable 11,413 11,125 10,713 Bank owned life insurance 152,298 151,386 150,604 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 27,718 24,433 25,046 Premises and equipment, net 25,058 25,285 25,746 Goodwill 38,411 38,411 38,411 Other real estate owned 850 850 850 Other assets 33,867 31,320 32,900 Total assets $ 4,188,158 $ 4,069,209 $ 3,991,417 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Deposits $ 2,967,281 $ 2,905,076 $ 2,836,979 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 524,335 456,272 469,549 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 18,009 18,206 14,798 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,878 46,837 29,214 Total liabilities 3,538,503 3,426,391 3,352,540 Total stockholders’ equity 649,655 642,818 638,877 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,188,158 $ 4,069,209 $ 3,991,417 Total shares outstanding 49,481,589 49,126,879 48,803,885 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.33 $ 12.28 $ 12.28 (1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $1.4 million at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans $ 31,456 $ 29,653 $ 30,787 $ 62,243 $ 58,661 Mortgage-backed securities 3,068 2,260 2,726 5,794 4,616 Other securities 821 283 502 1,323 535 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 398 325 414 812 696 Deposits in other financial institutions 192 139 253 445 221 Total interest income 35,935 32,660 34,682 70,617 64,729 Interest expense: Deposits 6,050 3,899 5,211 11,261 7,519 Borrowings 2,115 1,852 1,927 4,042 3,624 Total interest expense 8,165 5,751 7,138 15,303 11,143 Net interest income 27,770 26,909 27,544 55,314 53,586 Provision for loan losses 670 511 34 704 883 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 27,100 26,398 27,510 54,610 52,703 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,147 1,107 1,214 2,361 2,325 Income on bank owned life insurance 914 1,010 954 1,868 3,468 Gains on securities transactions, net 313 256 161 473 664 Other 71 64 76 147 127 Total non-interest income 2,445 2,437 2,405 4,849 6,584 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 9,121 9,774 9,117 18,238 19,746 Occupancy 2,950 2,696 3,096 6,046 5,653 Furniture and equipment 252 287 256 508 592 Data processing 1,150 1,120 1,224 2,374 2,281 Professional fees 909 595 763 1,672 1,465 FDIC insurance 274 258 297 571 516 Other 2,384 1,888 2,373 4,757 3,909 Total non-interest expense 17,040 16,618 17,126 34,166 34,162 Income before income tax expense 12,505 12,217 12,789 25,293 25,125 Income tax expense(1) 1,893 3,807 2,344 4,237 6,767 Net income $ 10,612 $ 8,410 $ 10,445 $ 21,056 $ 18,358 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 $ 0.39 Basic average shares outstanding 46,184,918 45,252,136 45,780,027 45,983,895 45,137,791 Diluted average shares outstanding 47,109,977 46,831,362 46,999,775 47,056,299 46,879,259

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 3,173,787 $ 31,456 3.98 % $ 3,132,162 $ 30,787 3.99 % $ 3,041,774 $ 29,653 3.91 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 522,009 3,068 2.36 486,045 2,726 2.27 428,757 2,260 2.11 Other securities (3) 126,823 821 2.60 91,268 502 2.23 61,202 283 1.85 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 25,487 398 6.26 24,820 414 6.76 26,600 325 4.90 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 57,061 192 1.35 82,341 253 1.25 69,928 139 0.80 Total interest-earning assets 3,905,167 35,935 3.69 3,816,636 34,682 3.69 3,628,261 32,660 3.61 Non-interest-earning assets 238,225 243,054 282,492 Total assets $ 4,143,392 $ 4,059,690 $ 3,910,753 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 1,655,819 $ 2,312 0.56 % $ 1,682,346 $ 2,143 0.52 % $ 1,731,451 $ 2,079 0.48 % Certificates of deposit 900,437 3,738 1.67 821,860 3,068 1.51 593,492 1,820 1.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,556,256 6,050 0.95 2,504,206 5,211 0.84 2,324,943 3,899 0.67 Borrowed funds 475,067 2,115 1.79 464,750 1,927 1.68 495,656 1,852 1.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,031,323 8,165 1.08 2,968,956 7,138 0.98 2,820,599 5,751 0.82 Non-interest bearing deposits 414,792 404,990 382,353 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,589 44,608 71,853 Total liabilities 3,496,704 3,418,554 3,274,805 Stockholders' equity 646,688 641,136 635,948 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,143,392 $ 4,059,690 $ 3,910,753 Net interest income $ 27,770 $ 27,544 $ 26,909 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.61 % 2.71 % 2.79 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 873,844 $ 847,680 $ 807,662 Net interest margin (6) 2.85 % 2.93 % 2.97 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.83 % 128.55 % 128.63 % (1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 3,153,089 $ 62,243 3.98 % $ 3,008,361 $ 58,661 3.93 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 504,126 5,794 2.32 440,111 4,616 2.12 Other securities (3) 109,144 1,323 2.44 59,723 535 1.81 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 25,155 812 6.51 26,476 696 5.30 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 69,631 445 1.29 60,381 221 0.74 Total interest-earning assets 3,861,145 70,617 3.69 3,595,052 64,729 3.63 Non-interest-earning assets 240,627 283,165 Total assets $ 4,101,772 $ 3,878,217 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 1,669,009 $ 4,455 0.54 % $ 1,733,794 $ 4,109 0.48 % Certificates of deposit 861,366 6,806 1.59 563,902 3,410 1.22 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,530,375 11,261 0.90 2,297,696 7,519 0.66 Borrowed funds 469,937 4,042 1.73 496,301 3,624 1.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,000,312 15,303 1.03 2,793,997 11,143 0.80 Non-interest bearing deposits 409,918 382,689 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,615 70,237 Total liabilities 3,457,845 3,246,923 Stockholders' equity 643,927 631,294 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,101,772 $ 3,878,217 Net interest income $ 55,314 $ 53,586 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.66 % 2.83 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 860,833 $ 801,055 Net interest margin (6) 2.89 % 3.01 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.69 % 128.67 % (1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Company Contact:

William R. Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519

© GlobeNewswire 2018 0 Latest news on NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC 12:52a Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results GL 05/08 NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/02 NORTHFIELD BANCORP : Bank Welcomes Patrick Farrell as SVP, C&I Lending Team Lead AQ 04/30 NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : NFBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and .. AQ 04/26 NORTHFIELD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/26 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results GL 04/18 Northfield Bancorp Annual Stockholder Meeting to Be Held on May 23, 2018 at .. GL 03/07 INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY NORTHFIELD : NFBK) – Director Sold 5,000 shares .. AQ 02/06 NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/30 INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY NORTHFIELD : NFBK) – CEO Sold 7,500 shares of St.. AQ News from SeekingAlpha 05/10 Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Presents At DA Davidson 20th Financial Institutions.. 05/07 Northfield Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow 05/03 22 Upcoming Dividend Increases 04/25 Northfield Bancorp EPS in-line, beats on revenue 02/12 Columbia Financial Files For $433 Million MPO