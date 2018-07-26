Log in
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

07/26/2018 | 12:52am CEST

NOTABLE ITEMS INCLUDE:

  • DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 27.8% TO $0.23 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, COMPARED TO $0.18 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND 4.5% COMPARED TO $0.22 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, BENEFITING FROM TAX REFORM
  • TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED TO $4.19 BILLION, OR 4.9%, FROM YEAR END 2017, DRIVEN BY:
      -- STRONG LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AS ORIGINATED LOANS, NET, INCREASED $122.6 MILLION, OR 5%
      -- AN INCREASE IN OUR SECURITIES PORTFOLIO OF $111.9 MILLION, OR 21%
  • DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED 4.1% FROM YEAR END 2017
  • NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED TO 2.85%, OR 12 BASIS POINTS, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO 2.97% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, AND EIGHT BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.93% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, DRIVEN BY THE INCREASED COST OF DEPOSITS
  • EFFICIENCY RATIO IMPROVED TO 56.4% IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO 56.6% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017 AND 57.2% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018
  • ASSET QUALITY CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AT 0.17% OF TOTAL ASSETS AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT 0.20% OF TOTAL LOANS
  • CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.10 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 22, 2018, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 8, 2018

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.23 and $0.45, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18 and $0.39, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017. Earnings for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the impact of recently enacted federal tax reform (the “Tax Reform Act”), which reduced the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, also benefited from excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from excess tax benefits of $593,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017, also reflect $1.5 million, or $0.03, per diluted share of tax-exempt income from bank-owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.

Commenting on the second quarter 2018 results, Steven M. Klein, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “Earnings continued to increase in the second quarter as growth in loans and securities, funded through deposit growth and borrowings, provided us the opportunity to further leverage our significant capital base.”  Mr. Klein commented further, “In addition to our successes in growing loans and deposits, we achieved increases in both net interest income and non-interest income, while reducing our efficiency ratio.  The rise in market interest rates, while increasing competition for deposits and placing downward pressure on our net interest margin, also presents opportunities to invest in higher yielding, shorter term, high quality securities to increase our earnings and liquidity, while maintaining an appropriate interest rate risk position.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 22, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2018.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Net income was $21.1 million and $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $1.7 million increase in net interest income, a $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $2.5 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, increased $1.7 million, or 3.2%, to $55.3 million, from $53.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $266.1 million, or 7.4%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.89% from 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $144.7 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $64.0 million, average other securities of $49.4 million, and average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $9.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in average Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $1.3 million. The increase in average loans was primarily due to strong originated loan growth as well as loan pool purchases during the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018, included loan prepayment income of $1.1 million as compared to $520,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased six basis points to 3.69% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $179,000 to $704,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $883,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were $18,000, as compared to net recoveries of $127,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 26.4%, to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a decrease of $1.6 million in income on bank owned life insurance, attributable to insurance proceeds in excess of the related cash surrender value of the policies, received in the first quarter of 2017, and a decrease of $191,000 in gains on securities transactions, net. Securities gains, net, during the six months ended June 30, 2018, included gains of $302,000 related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $668,000 in the comparative prior year period. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the Plan). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan.

Non-interest expense remained level at $34.2 million for both six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 16.8% compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% by the Tax Reform Act, partially offset by lower excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits were $2.1 million for the current period as compared to $2.3 million for the prior year period. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate throughout the year based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company has approximately 335,000 options outstanding at June 30, 2018, from its 2009 grants which expire on January 30, 2019, at a weighted average price of $7.09 per share and a weighted average grant date fair value of $2.30 per share. To the extent these options are exercised during the remainder of 2018, this will result in additional tax benefits which will have a positive effect on our effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2017, benefited from $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.

On July 1, 2018, the State of New Jersey enacted new legislation that created a temporary surtax effective for tax years 2018 through 2021 and will require companies to file combined tax returns beginning in 2019. Management is currently evaluating the effect of this new legislation on our net deferred tax asset and future tax expense.  We anticipate that we will realize a tax benefit during the third quarter of 2018 due to the write up of our net deferred tax asset and, prospectively, our state tax expense will increase.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

Net income was $10.6 million and $8.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2017, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: an $861,000 increase in net interest income, a $159,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, a $422,000 increase in non-interest expense, and a $1.9 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased $861,000, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $276.9 million, or 7.6%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $132.0 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $93.3 million, and average other securities of $65.6 million, partially offset by decreases of $12.9 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions and $1.1 million in average FHLBNY stock. The increase in average loans was primarily due to originated loan growth. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $193,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Yields earned on interest-earning assets increased eight basis points to 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven by higher yields on all asset classes. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points to 1.08% for the current quarter as compared to 0.82% for the comparable prior year quarter, due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, attributable to the rising rate environment.

The provision for loan losses increased by $159,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $511,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to originated loan growth, partially offset by improving asset quality trends, including a decrease in criticized loans, and an improvement in historical loss rates. Net recoveries were $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to net charge-offs of $190,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $422,000, or 2.5%, to $17.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $16.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increase was due primarily to increases of $496,000 in other expense, primarily due to higher advertising expense and higher directors' fees and equity award expense; $314,000 in professional fees; and $254,000 in occupancy costs, primarily due to higher rent expense attributable to a new branch office and expanded space in our corporate offices. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $653,000 in employee compensation and benefits.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 15.1% compared to 31.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, reflecting the reduction of the federal statutory corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, and higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $593,000 for the comparable prior year quarter.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018

Net income was $10.6 million and $10.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $226,000 increase in net interest income, a $636,000 increase in the provision for loan losses, and a $451,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased by $226,000, or 0.8%, primarily due to an $88.5 million, or 2.3%, increase in our average interest-earning assets, partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in our net interest margin to 2.85% from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to increases in average loans outstanding of $41.6 million, average mortgage-backed securities of $36.0 million, average other securities of $35.6 million, and average FHLBNY stock of $667,000, partially offset by a decrease of $25.3 million in average interest-earning deposits in financial institutions. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included loan prepayment income of $479,000, as compared to $628,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Yields earned on interest-earning assets remained level at 3.69% for both the current and prior quarters while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 10 basis points to 1.08% from 0.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses increased by $636,000 to $670,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $34,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to originated loan growth in the current quarter.

Non-interest income remained level at $2.4 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. Non-interest expense also remained level at $17.0 million and $17.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 15.1% compared to 18.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the decrease being primarily due to higher excess tax benefits of $1.3 million for the current quarter as compared to $869,000 for the prior quarter.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $196.7 million, or 4.9%, to $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.99 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our available-for sale debt securities portfolio of $111.5 million and an increase in loans held-for-investment, net, of $79.3 million.

As of June 30, 2018, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance issued in 2006) to total risk-based capital was approximately 411%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the Bank) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board approved underwriting policies and related procedures which include, monitoring bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage our commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require us to implement additional policies and procedures or could require us to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect our loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.

Loans held-for-investment, net, increased $79.3 million to $3.22 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2017. Originated loans held-for-investment, net, totaled $2.55 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.43 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in multifamily real estate loans of $64.7 million, or 3.7%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2018, from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2017, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $54.3 million, or 12.2%, to $499.5 million at June 30, 2018, from $445.2 million at December 31, 2017, partially offset by decreases in acquired loans and purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans.

The following tables detail our multifamily real estate originations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands):

 
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Multifamily
Originations		 Weighted Average
Interest Rate		 Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value Ratio		 Weighted Average Months to Next
Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed
Rate Loans		 (F)ixed or
(V)ariable		 Amortization Term
$159,649  3.77% 69% 77 V 25 to 30 Years
6,615  4.07% 38% 180 F 15 Years
$166,264  3.78% 68%      


For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Multifamily
Originations		 Weighted Average
Interest Rate		 Weighted Average
Loan-to-Value Ratio		 Weighted Average Months to Next
Rate Change or Maturity for Fixed
Rate Loans		 (F)ixed or
(V)ariable		 Amortization Term
$192,407  3.55% 60% 80 V 15 to 30 Years
750  5.00% 48% 1 V Line of Credit (2-Year Term)
7,640  3.89% 27% 180 F 15 Years
$200,797  3.57% 59%      
               

Acquired loans decreased by $41.9 million to $650.9 million at June 30, 2018, from $692.8 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to paydowns, partially offset by purchases of one-to-four family residential mortgage loan pools during the first quarter of 2018, totaling $37.5 million.

PCI loans totaled $21.3 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $22.7 million at December 31, 2017. The majority of the PCI loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $1.0 million and $2.1 million attributable to PCI loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.

The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $111.5 million, or 21.7%, to $625.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $513.8 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed and corporate securities, partially offset by paydowns and sales. At June 30, 2018, $515.8 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $109.1 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2018, and $279,000 in municipal bonds.

Total liabilities increased $186.0 million, or 5.5%, to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2018, from $3.35 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $130.3 million, an increase in other borrowings of $54.8 million, and an increase in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $2.0 million.

Deposits increased $130.3 million, or 4.6%, to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.84 billion at December 31, 2017.  The increase was attributable to an increase of $233.5 million in certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $39.8 million in transaction accounts, and $63.4 million in savings and money market accounts. The following table shows the distribution of our deposits by account type at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):

         
  June 30, 2018  March 31, 2018  December 31, 2017
Transaction:        
Non-interest bearing checking        
Business customers$230,851 $221,942 $225,629
Municipal customers 14,638  16,088  18,682
Retail customers 165,938  167,887  162,956
Total non-interest bearing checking 411,427  405,917  407,267
Negotiable orders of withdrawal        
Business customers 135,733  138,173  137,705
Municipal customers 247,750  302,758  285,122
Retail customers 37,684  39,535  42,313
Total negotiable orders of withdrawal 421,167  480,466  465,140
Total transaction 832,594  886,383  872,407
Savings:        
Savings 417,665  415,443  424,789
Money market        
Business customers 102,701  92,139  84,384
Municipal customers 34,187  38,036  41,777
Retail customers 607,665  645,254  674,693
Total money market 744,553  775,429  800,854
Total savings 1,162,218  1,190,872  1,225,643
Certificates of deposit:        
Brokered deposits 170,835  144,279  150,639
Under $250,000 149,507  134,003  110,964
$250,000 or more 652,127  549,539  477,326
Total certificates of deposit 972,469  827,821  738,929
Total deposits$2,967,281 $2,905,076 $2,836,979
         

Borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase increased by $52.8 million, or 11.2%, to $524.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $471.5 million at December 31, 2017. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies.

The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding capitalized leases and overnight borrowings) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

     
Year Amount Weighted Average Rate
2018 $97,080 1.75%
2019 123,502 1.48%
2020 90,000 1.65%
2021 70,000 1.80%
2022 20,000 1.97%
Thereafter 75,000 2.85%
  $475,582 1.85%
     

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $10.8 million to $649.7 million at June 30, 2018, from $638.9 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and to a lesser extent a $5.2 million increase related to ESOP and equity award activity. These increases were partially offset by dividend payments of $9.3 million and a $6.2 million increase in unrealized losses on our securities available-for-sale portfolio as a result of the increased interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

The following table details total originated and acquired (excluding PCI) non-accrual loans, non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):

    
 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Non-accrual loans:   
Held-for-investment   
Real estate loans:   
Commercial$4,620  $4,087 
One-to-four family residential964  774 
Multifamily568  417 
Home equity and lines of credit154  156 
Commercial and industrial72  74 
Total non-accrual loans6,378  5,508 
Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:   
Held-for-investment   
Real estate loans:   
One-to-four family residential  27 
Other  1 
  Total loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing  28 
Total non-performing loans6,378  5,536 
Other real estate owned850  850 
Total non-performing assets$7,228  $6,386 
Non-performing loans to total loans0.20% 0.18%
Non-performing assets to total assets0.17% 0.16%
Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing$16,758  $18,003 
Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent$14,552  $12,044 
        

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $14.6 million and $12.0 million at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands):

    
 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Held-for-investment   
Real estate loans:   
Commercial$6,633  $4,347 
One-to-four family residential6,154  4,162 
Multifamily1,596  3,298 
Construction and land2  6 
Home equity and lines of credit114   
Commercial and industrial loans44  202 
Other loans9  29 
Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment$14,552  $12,044 
        


PCI Loans (Held-for-Investment)

At June 30, 2018, 7.1% of PCI loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 24.1% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.8% and 17.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc.  Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong.  They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition among depository and other financial institutions, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets.  Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.  Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables to follow)


 
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
 
 At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31 June 30,
 2018  2017  2018  2018  2017 
Selected Financial Ratios:              
Performance Ratios(1)              
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (7) (8)1.03% 0.86% 1.04% 1.04% 0.95%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (7) (8)6.58  5.30  6.61  6.59  5.86 
Average equity to average total assets15.61  16.26  15.79  15.70  16.28 
Interest rate spread2.61  2.79  2.71  2.66  2.83 
Net interest margin2.85  2.97  2.93  2.89  3.01 
Efficiency ratio(2) (8)56.40  56.63  57.18  56.79  56.78 
Non-interest expense to average total assets1.65  1.70  1.71  1.68  1.78 
Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets1.75  1.84  1.82  1.78  1.92 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities128.83  128.63  128.55  128.69  128.67 
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Non-performing assets to total assets0.17  0.19  0.16  0.17  0.19 
Non-performing loans(3) to total loans(4)0.20  0.21  0.18  0.20  0.21 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans held-for-investment421.48  441.01  463.05  421.48  441.01 
Allowance for loan losses to originated loans held-for-investment, net(5)1.02  1.07  1.04  1.02  1.07 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, net(6)0.83  0.84  0.83  0.83  0.84 

(1) Annualized when appropriate.
(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCI loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.
(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCI loans, and acquired loans.
(5) Excludes PCI loans and acquired loans held-for-investment, and related reserve balances.
(6) Includes PCI and acquired loans held-for-investment.
(7) The three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $1.3 million, $869,000, and $593,000, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. The six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, include excess tax benefits of $2.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to the exercise or vesting of equity awards. Excess tax benefits will fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards.
(8) The six months ended June 30, 2017, includes $1.5 million of tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies.


 
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
 
 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
ASSETS:     
Cash and due from banks$13,538  $16,269  $17,446 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions45,195  36,305  40,393 
Total cash and cash equivalents58,733  52,574  57,839 
Trading securities10,167  9,822  9,597 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value625,279  592,574  513,782 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost9,819  9,873  9,931 
Equity securities1,301  1,194  1,339 
Originated loans held-for-investment, net2,547,920  2,427,755  2,425,275 
Loans acquired650,875  696,695  692,803 
Purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans held-for-investment21,331  22,084  22,741 
Loans held-for-investment, net3,220,126  3,146,534  3,140,819 
Allowance for loan losses(26,882) (26,172) (26,160)
Net loans held-for-investment3,193,244  3,120,362  3,114,659 
Accrued interest receivable11,413  11,125  10,713 
Bank owned life insurance152,298  151,386  150,604 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost27,718  24,433  25,046 
Premises and equipment, net25,058  25,285  25,746 
Goodwill38,411  38,411  38,411 
Other real estate owned850  850  850 
Other assets33,867  31,320  32,900 
Total assets$4,188,158  $4,069,209  $3,991,417 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:     
Deposits$2,967,281  $2,905,076  $2,836,979 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    2,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings524,335  456,272  469,549 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance18,009  18,206  14,798 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities28,878  46,837  29,214 
Total liabilities3,538,503  3,426,391  3,352,540 
Total stockholders’ equity649,655  642,818  638,877 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,188,158  $4,069,209  $3,991,417 
      
Total shares outstanding49,481,589  49,126,879  48,803,885 
Tangible book value per share (1)$12.33  $12.28  $12.28 

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $1.4 million at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively, and are included in other assets.


 
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017
Interest income:         
Loans$31,456  $29,653  $30,787  $62,243  $58,661 
Mortgage-backed securities3,068  2,260  2,726  5,794  4,616 
Other securities821  283  502  1,323  535 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends398  325  414  812  696 
Deposits in other financial institutions192  139  253  445  221 
Total interest income35,935  32,660  34,682  70,617  64,729 
Interest expense:         
Deposits6,050  3,899  5,211  11,261  7,519 
Borrowings2,115  1,852  1,927  4,042  3,624 
Total interest expense8,165  5,751  7,138  15,303  11,143 
Net interest income27,770  26,909  27,544  55,314  53,586 
Provision for loan losses670  511  34  704  883 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses27,100  26,398  27,510  54,610  52,703 
Non-interest income:         
Fees and service charges for customer services1,147  1,107  1,214  2,361  2,325 
Income on bank owned life insurance914  1,010  954  1,868  3,468 
Gains on securities transactions, net313  256  161  473  664 
Other71  64  76  147  127 
Total non-interest income2,445  2,437  2,405  4,849  6,584 
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits9,121  9,774  9,117  18,238  19,746 
Occupancy2,950  2,696  3,096  6,046  5,653 
Furniture and equipment252  287  256  508  592 
Data processing1,150  1,120  1,224  2,374  2,281 
Professional fees909  595  763  1,672  1,465 
FDIC insurance274  258  297  571  516 
Other2,384  1,888  2,373  4,757  3,909 
Total non-interest expense17,040  16,618  17,126  34,166  34,162 
Income before income tax expense12,505  12,217  12,789  25,293  25,125 
Income tax expense(1)1,893  3,807  2,344  4,237  6,767 
Net income$10,612  $8,410  $10,445  $21,056  $18,358 
Net income per common share:         
Basic$0.23  $0.19  $0.23  $0.46  $0.41 
Diluted$0.23  $0.18  $0.22  $0.45  $0.39 
Basic average shares outstanding46,184,918  45,252,136  45,780,027  45,983,895  45,137,791 
Diluted average shares outstanding47,109,977  46,831,362  46,999,775  47,056,299  46,879,259 
               


 
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans (2)$3,173,787  $31,456  3.98% $3,132,162  $30,787  3.99% $3,041,774  $29,653  3.91%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)522,009  3,068  2.36  486,045  2,726  2.27  428,757  2,260  2.11 
Other securities (3)126,823  821  2.60  91,268  502  2.23  61,202  283  1.85 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock25,487  398  6.26  24,820  414  6.76  26,600  325  4.90 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions57,061  192  1.35  82,341  253  1.25  69,928  139  0.80 
Total interest-earning assets3,905,167  35,935  3.69  3,816,636  34,682  3.69  3,628,261  32,660  3.61 
Non-interest-earning assets238,225       243,054       282,492      
Total assets$4,143,392       $4,059,690       $3,910,753      
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts$1,655,819  $2,312  0.56% $1,682,346  $2,143  0.52% $1,731,451  $2,079  0.48%
Certificates of deposit900,437  3,738  1.67  821,860  3,068  1.51  593,492  1,820  1.23 
Total interest-bearing deposits2,556,256  6,050  0.95  2,504,206  5,211  0.84  2,324,943  3,899  0.67 
Borrowed funds475,067  2,115  1.79  464,750  1,927  1.68  495,656  1,852  1.50 
Total interest-bearing liabilities3,031,323  8,165  1.08  2,968,956  7,138  0.98  2,820,599  5,751  0.82 
Non-interest bearing deposits414,792       404,990       382,353      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities50,589       44,608       71,853      
Total liabilities3,496,704       3,418,554       3,274,805      
Stockholders' equity646,688       641,136       635,948      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,143,392       $4,059,690       $3,910,753      
                     
Net interest income  $27,770       $27,544       $26,909    
Net interest rate spread (4)    2.61%     2.71%     2.79%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$873,844       $847,680       $807,662      
Net interest margin (6)    2.85%     2.93%     2.97%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities    128.83%     128.55%     128.63%

(1)   Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2)   Includes non-accruing loans.
(3)   Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


  
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (2)$3,153,089  $62,243  3.98% $3,008,361  $58,661  3.93%
Mortgage-backed securities (3)504,126  5,794  2.32  440,111  4,616  2.12 
Other securities (3)109,144  1,323  2.44  59,723  535  1.81 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock25,155  812  6.51  26,476  696  5.30 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions69,631  445  1.29  60,381  221  0.74 
Total interest-earning assets3,861,145  70,617  3.69  3,595,052  64,729  3.63 
Non-interest-earning assets240,627         283,165      
Total assets$4,101,772         $3,878,217      
                
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Savings, NOW, and money market accounts$1,669,009  $4,455  0.54% $1,733,794  $4,109  0.48%
Certificates of deposit861,366  6,806  1.59  563,902  3,410  1.22 
Total interest-bearing deposits2,530,375  11,261  0.90  2,297,696  7,519  0.66 
Borrowed funds469,937  4,042  1.73  496,301  3,624  1.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities3,000,312  15,303  1.03  2,793,997  11,143  0.80 
Non-interest bearing deposits409,918         382,689      
Accrued expenses and other liabilities47,615         70,237      
Total liabilities3,457,845         3,246,923      
Stockholders' equity643,927         631,294      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$4,101,772         $3,878,217      
                
Net interest income  $55,314       $53,586    
Net interest rate spread (4)    2.66%     2.83%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$860,833       $801,055      
Net interest margin (6)    2.89%     3.01%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities    128.69%     128.67%

(1)   Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2)   Includes non-accruing loans.
(3)   Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Company Contact:
William R. Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519

Primary Logo


