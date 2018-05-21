Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Northrop Grumman : Named a 2018 Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc

05/21/2018

Top ranked aerospace and defense company for the ninth year in a row

Rated first in support to veterans; number two for support for people with disabilities; and number two for diversity councils

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 21, 2018 -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has been ranked 23rd on DiversityInc's annual list for the Top 50 Companies for Diversity. The company moved up from 29th in 2017 and was once again the top rated aerospace and defense company. In the DiversityInc specialty lists rankings Northrop Grumman was rated No. 1 for veterans (for the second year in a row), No. 2 for support to people with disabilities (for the second year in a row) and No. 2 for diversity councils. For the last nine years Northrop Grumman has earned a Top 50 ranking for diversity from DiversityInc.

Northrop Grumman was the top ranked aerospace and defense company and rated number 1 for support to veterans

'We consistently strive to foster an open and trusting environment that values diversity, is truly inclusive and creates strong engagement for all members of the Northrop Grumman team,' said Sandra Evers-Manly, Northrop Grumman vice president of global corporate responsibility, and president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation.  'We have a broad and global mindset which focuses on multiple dimensions of diversity to include gender, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, disability status, veteran status and other characteristics.'

For its veterans support, Northrop Grumman was recognized by DiversityInc for demonstrating diversity-management initiatives that are having the best results in recruiting and promoting veterans who make up a high percentage of the workforce; hiring practices including accommodations for spouses of veterans; percentage of philanthropic endeavors aimed at veterans; and percentage of procurement spent with veterans with disabilities.

In 2017, approximately 25 percent of the company's new hires were veterans.

Northrop Grumman has a number of initiatives to support veterans including a Veteran Inclusion Committee whose mission is to support veteran engagement, inclusion and retention; Operation IMPACT (Injured Military Pursuing Assisted Career Transition), a unique, award-winning, diversity program within Northrop Grumman focused on assisting severely wounded service members as they transition from the military to a private-sector career; and  the VERITAS all-inclusive employee resource group which is committed to recognizing and supporting active duty and reservists, National Guard members and veterans through community outreach and networking programs aligned with company business objectives.

Northrop Grumman has also recently received other significant recognition for its diversity, inclusion and engagement initiatives, including:

  • Northrop Grumman was recognized for its support to veterans as one of the top 100 companies in the 2018 Military Times Best for Vets Employers survey.
  • Last year Northrop Grumman received the highest ranking for the third year in a row on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), an annual benchmarking tool for companies to self-report their disability policies and practices. The DEI is a US Business Leadership Network and American Association of People with Disabilities effort that measures where companies are 'excelling in their commitment to inclusive environmental, social and governance policies,' according to the groups.
  • Earlier this year, Northrop Grumman received a Catalyst Award for its 'Build the Best Culture, Leverage the Power of Women' campaign which helped to accelerate the progress of women in the workplace. Among other areas, the company was recognized for increasing the number of women on the executive team from 2010 to 2016 from 8.3 percent to 46 percent; and at the vice president level representation of women in that time period went up from 15.5 percent to 29 percent.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in areas such as hiring and retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT individuals and veterans. DiversityInc's annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity.

Details on Northrop Grumman's diversity and inclusion efforts can be found at http://www.northropgrumman.com/CorporateResponsibility/Diversity/Pages/default.aspx.

  

  

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
