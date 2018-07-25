Log in
Northrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/25/2018

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has released its second quarter 2018 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at noon Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:

Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720 (office)
[email protected] 

Steve Movius (Investors)
703-280-4575 (office)
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 997 M
EBIT 2018 3 569 M
Net income 2018 2 911 M
Debt 2018 11 110 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 19,02
P/E ratio 2019 16,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 55 222 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 367 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley G. Bush Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathy J. Warden President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.18%55 222
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.41%104 216
AIRBUS SE27.69%95 918
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.47%92 098
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.29%58 005
RAYTHEON4.87%57 864
