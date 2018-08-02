Log in
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS (NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”), announced today it will report second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eight additional ships through 2027.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the innovator in cruise travel with a 51-year history of breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising.  Most notably, Norwegian revolutionized the cruise industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal cruise vacation on their schedule with no set dining times, a variety of entertainment options and no formal dress codes. Today, Norwegian invites guests to enjoy a relaxed, resort- style cruise vacation on some of the newest and most contemporary ships at sea with a wide variety of accommodations options, including The Haven by Norwegian®, a luxury enclave with suites, private pool and dining, concierge service and personal butlers. Norwegian Cruise Line sails around the globe, offering guests the freedom and flexibility to explore the world on their own time and experience up to 27 dining options, award-winning entertainment, superior guest service and more across all of the brand’s 16 ships.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2018, Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line’s six intimate and luxurious ships which carry only 684 or 1,250 guests offer an unrivaled vacation experience featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly crafted voyages aboard designer-inspired, intimate ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific and epic Around The World Voyages that range from 180 to 200 days. 

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the industry’s most inclusive luxury experience aboard its all-suite fleet. Seven Seas Mariner’s 2018 dry-dock refurbishment concluded the line’s $125 million refurbishment program to elevate the elegance of the whole fleet to the standard set by Seven Seas Explorer. In early 2020, Regent will perfect luxury with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor. A voyage with Regent Seven Seas Cruises includes all-suite accommodations, round-trip air, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, unlimited internet access, sightseeing excursions in every port, gratuities, ground transfers and a pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in concierge-level suites and higher.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Andrea DeMarco
(305) 468-2339
[email protected] 

Jordan Kever
(305) 436-4961

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 034 M
EBIT 2018 1 318 M
Net income 2018 980 M
Debt 2018 6 503 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,51
P/E ratio 2019 10,10
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 11 241 M
