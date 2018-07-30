Norwegian Cruise Line : Summary ToggleNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Efforts to Reduce Single-Use Plastics

Plastic straws eliminated across all 26 ships in the Company's fleet

Company's island destinations, Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye, to eliminate plastic straws by August 2018

Over 50 million plastic straws expected to be eliminated each year across fleet

MIAMI, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Norwegian) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, announced the important next step in its efforts to reduce its environmental impact by eliminating single-use plastic straws across its fleet of 26 ships and two island destinations, Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye. The Company anticipates that it will eliminate over 50 million plastic straws each year across its fleet with these changes.

As a member of Ocean Conservancy's Trash Free Seas Alliance®, the Company is actively working towards solutions that will mitigate plastic waste entering the ocean. The transition away from single-use plastics across the Company's fleet and island destinations builds upon the Company's environmental efforts already underway to increase sustainable sourcing, minimize waste to landfills, invest in emerging technologies and reduce CO 2 emissions.

'Eliminating single-use plastic straws across our global fleet and island destinations builds on our global environmental program 'Sail & Sustain' and further reduces our environmental footprint,' said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 'As a member of the Trash Free Seas Alliance®, we are committed to doing our part to protect the world's oceans for future generations to enjoy.'

'We commend Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for this important step to reduce single-use plastics,' said Janis Searles Jones, chief executive officer of Ocean Conservancy. 'Plastic straws are just a fraction of the plastic in the ocean, but they are always among the top ten items collected during Ocean Conservancy's annual International Coastal Cleanup and can be deadly to ocean wildlife, which is why we have long urged our supporters to skip the straw when they can.'

Founded in 2012, the Trash Free Seas Alliance® brings together thought leaders from industry, conservation and academia to create a forum for pragmatic, real-world collaboration focused on the measurable reduction of ocean trash.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' global environmental program, 'Sail & Sustain', reflects the Company's mission of providing truly exceptional cruise vacation experiences for all of its guests while minimizing its impact on the environment. To learn more about Norwegian's commitment to environmental stewardship, visit the company's website at http://www.nclhltd.com/Stewardship.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eight additional ships through 2027.

About Ocean Conservancy

Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

