Nostra Terra Oil and Gas : Senior Lending Facility and Operational Update

RNS Number : 2355W

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company PLC 31 July 2018

31 July 2018

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

("Nostra Terra" or the "Company")

Increase of Senior Lending Facility and Operational Update

Nostra Terra (AIM:NTOG), the oil and gas explora on and produc on company with a por!olio of assets in the USA and Egypt, is pleased to announce a signiﬁcant increase of the borrowing base of its Senior Lending Facility ("the Facility") with Washington Federal Bank.

Nostra Terra has been granted an increase of $750,000 on its borrowing base, immediately available for use. As previously announced (31 Jan 2018), the Facility size is US$5million and the ini al borrowing base was US$1.2million, which has now been increased to US$1.95 million.

The redetermina on was calculated based on produc on as of 01 May 2018 and was based solely on oil produc on at Pine Mills. The Company's produc on in the Permian Basin has yet been factored into the borrowing base calcula on, nor have the recently announced produc on increases at Pine Mills. As such, Nostra Terra expects a further positive increase at the next redetermination.

As previously announced, Nostra Terra's strategy in the Permian Basin is to grow oil produc on across its portfolio of assets, primarily using non-dilutive funds from the Facility.

Operational Update

The comple on process of the G6 well, at the Company's Mitchell County License in the Permian Basin, con nues. Commercial produc on has been ini ated and Nostra Terra will provide a produc on update from its Permian Basin assets shortly, once stabilised rates can be reported.

Nostra Terra is also ﬁnalising its plans for further drilling in the second half of this year and will provide an update to the market on this in the coming weeks.

Matt Lofgran, Chief Executive Officer of Nostra Terra, commented:

"We are delighted at our progress this year and the increase in the size of borrowing base of the Facility is testament to the resources we have invested in developing our current por olio. Being cashﬂow posi ve at the PLC levels also means that any funds used from the Facility can go towards drilling new wells to continue our growth."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, visit www.ntog.co.uk or contact:

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc

Tel:

+1 480 993 8933

Matt Lofgran, CEO

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel:

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

(Nominated & Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Rory Murphy / Ritchie Balmer / Jack BotrosSmaller Company Capital Limited (Joint Broker)Tel:

+44 (0) 20 3651 2910

Rupert Williams / Jeremy Woodgate

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFBLLXVDFZBBE