Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    NBY

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NBY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-6CAFB8E3ACC8F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, I
09:09pNOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Second quarter 2018 Conference Call on August ..
AQ
07/31NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call on August ..
BU
07/10NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands Sales Organization to Re-energize Growth
AQ
07/05NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands Sales Organization to Re-energize Growth
BU
06/04NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change..
AQ
05/17NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05/10NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/10NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
05/07NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS : to Hold First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 10, ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05NovaBay Pharmaceuticals expands sales organization to re-energize growth 
06/06HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/06/2018) 
05/11NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' (NBY) CEO Mark Sieczkarek on Q1 2018 Results - Earni.. 
05/10NovaBay misses by $0.06, misses on revenue 
03/20NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' (NBY) CEO Mark Sieczkarek on Q4 2017 Results - Earni.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18,9 M
EBIT 2018 -4,52 M
Net income 2018 -4,40 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 41,5 M
Chart NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,31 $
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark M. Sieczkarek Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. McGovern Chief Financial Officer
Paul E. Freiman Lead Independent Director
Gail J. Maderis Independent Director
Xin Zhou Li Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-36.93%41
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 545
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.78%24 748
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.44%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.71%11 274
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.