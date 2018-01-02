Log in
NOVAN INC (NOVN)
Report
NOVAN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Novan, Inc. - (NOVN)

01/02/2018 | 04:51am CET

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until January 2, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Novan, Inc. (NasdaqGM: NOVN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of September 26, 2016 and August 1, 2017 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to its September 26, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Get Help

Novan investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-novan-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,16 M
EBIT 2017 -37,7 M
Net income 2017 -38,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 58,2x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 67,5 M
Chart NOVAN INC
Duration : Period :
Novan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | NOVN | US66988N1063 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOVAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Kelly Martin Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nathan Stasko President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Alexander Ingram Executive Chairman
William L. Hodges Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stanley J. Hollenbach Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAN INC0.00%70
ABBVIE0.00%155 887
MERCK KGAA-9.48%14 006
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD0.00%11 146
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC0.00%8 187
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD38.02%5 861
