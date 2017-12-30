Log in
NOVAN INC (NOVN)
NOVAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Novan, Inc. - (NOVN)

12/30/2017 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 2, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Novan, Inc. (NasdaqGM: NOVN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of September 26, 2016 and August 1, 2017 (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to its September 26, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Novan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-novn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 2, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2017
