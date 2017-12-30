NOVAN 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Novan, Inc. - (NOVN)

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 2, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Novan, Inc. (NasdaqGM: NOVN). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of
September 26, 2016 and August 1, 2017 (the “Class Period”) and/or
pursuant to its September 26, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”). This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle
District of North Carolina.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Novan and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
([email protected]),
or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-novn/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 2, 2018.
