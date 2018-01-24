Log in
Novartis : 4Q Profit Rises, Buoyed by Sales of New Drugs -- Update

01/24/2018 | 08:10am CET
   By Sonia Amaral Rohter

Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit increased on higher income from associated companies and strong sales of newer drugs, which helped offset the negative impact of generic competition.

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company reported fourth-quarter net profit of $1.98 billion compared with $957 million during the same period a year ago. Pretax profit for the fourth quarter was $1.98 billion compared with $936 million during the same period the prior year. Revenue for the quarter increased 4.8% to $12.92 billion, Novartis said.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected pretax profit for the quarter of $1.88 billion and sales of $12.79 billion.

Sales at the eyecare unit Alcon, which has been undergoing a strategic review since early 2017, grew 8.3% to $1.56 billion. Novartis says that it expects net sales growth in the low-to-mid single digit range for Alcon in 2018.

In 2018, the company said that, at constant currency, it expects low-to-mid single digit growth in net sales and mid-to-high single digit growth in core operating income. The company expects mid-single digit growth at its innovative medicines division, while sales at Sandoz, its generic drug division, are expected to be broadly in-line to a slight decline.

For 2017, Novartis proposed a dividend of CHF2.80 a share, a 2% increase over the prior year.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 49 171 M
EBIT 2017 11 957 M
Net income 2017 7 505 M
Debt 2017 17 630 M
Yield 2017 3,26%
P/E ratio 2017 25,18
P/E ratio 2018 21,93
EV / Sales 2017 4,99x
EV / Sales 2018 4,77x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | NOVN | CH0012005267 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 88,5 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Jimenez Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Medical Officer & Head-Drug Development
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS1.29%227 504
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%397 981
PFIZER1.99%220 129
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.34%211 542
MERCK AND COMPANY8.90%167 050
AMGEN8.84%139 614
