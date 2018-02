Financials ($) Sales 2018 51 870 M EBIT 2018 13 336 M Net income 2018 8 871 M Debt 2018 17 990 M Yield 2018 3,65% P/E ratio 2018 20,58 P/E ratio 2019 18,71 EV / Sales 2018 4,52x EV / Sales 2019 4,31x Capitalization 216 B Chart NOVARTIS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Average target price 92,8 $ Spread / Average Target 12% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman André Wyss President-Novartis Operations Harry Kirsch Chief Financial Officer Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NOVARTIS -6.07% 216 439 JOHNSON & JOHNSON -9.56% 339 469 PFIZER -7.15% 200 459 ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -11.79% 198 893 MERCK AND COMPANY -2.74% 149 490 AMGEN -0.45% 125 670