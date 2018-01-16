Novartis : Sandoz regulatory submission for proposed biosimilar adalimumab accepted by FDA

Adalimumab is an anti-TNF medicine used to treat a range of immunological diseases[1]

The comprehensive data package provided is expected to demonstrate that Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab matches the reference biologic medicine in terms of safety, efficacy and quality[2]-[4]

Holzkirchen, January 16, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and the global leader in biosimilar medicines, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA), submitted under the 351 (k) pathway, for proposed biosimilar adalimumab to the reference medicine, Humira®*.

"When patients are dealing with a chronic disease, it is imperative they have access to important medication that will help best manage their health." said Mark Levick, Global Head of Development, Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "The FDA's acceptance of the regulatory submission for our biosimilar adalimumab brings us one step closer to offering a portfolio of options to the millions of patients in the US who suffer from an inflammatory disease."

Adalimumab is indicated for the treatment of a number of inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis[1]. Rheumatoid arthritis alone affects approximately 1.5 million Americans with 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year[5], [6]. Women are disproportionately (3:1) affected by the disease[5].

The comprehensive data package submitted to the FDA, which comprises analytical, preclinical and clinical data, is expected to demonstrate that Sandoz proposed biosimilar adalimumab matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality. Clinical studies submitted to the FDA include a pharmacokinetic study in healthy volunteers and a Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy study in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis (ADACCESS)[2]-[4].

Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars. As the global leader in biosimilars, Sandoz has five biosimilars marketed in various countries worldwide, as well as a leading global pipeline. Sandoz is well-positioned to continue leading the biosimilars industry based on our experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization. As a division of Novartis, the first global healthcare company to establish a leading position in both innovative and off-patent medicines, we benefit strongly from this unique blend of experience and expertise in many different market environments.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2016 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2016, our products reached well over 500 million patients and we aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Humira ® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

