Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Novartis : says operations head Wyss resigning, names three to executive panel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:22am CET
FILE PHOTO:Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday that operations president Andre Wyss is leaving the company, where he was responsible for streamlining production and corporate services.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday that operations president Andre Wyss is leaving the company, where he was responsible for streamlining production and corporate services.

Wyss, who was also head of Novartis in Switzerland, had been at the company since 1984. Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement that Wyss would be available to ensure a "proper handover".

Additionally, Novartis elevated three people to its executive committee: Steffen Lang, global head of technical operations; chief ethics officer Shannon Klinger; and chief digital officer Bertrand Bodson.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
07:22aNOVARTIS : says operations head Wyss resigning, names three to executive panel
RE
07:02aNOVARTIS : announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic pri..
GL
07:01aNOVARTIS : announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic pri..
AQ
03/09NOVARTIS' : Xolair recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline
AQ
03/08NOVARTIS : PEAR Therapeutics to Collaborate with Novartis to Develop Prescriptio..
AQ
03/08NOVARTIS : Study Findings from Novartis Broaden Understanding of Scleroproteins ..
AQ
03/08NOVARTIS : Dana-Farber's Bank of Patient-derived Tumor Xenografts Gets Major Boo..
AQ
03/08NOVARTIS : Xolair backed in global urticaria guidelines
AQ
03/07Novartis expands virtual trial footprint
AQ
03/07NOVARTIS : shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by Board of Directors a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Semaglutide Can Prove To Be A Very Profitable Drug For Novo Nordisk In Future.. 
03/09Homology Medicines Files For U.S. IPO 
03/07Merck KGaA's MS candidate evobrutinib successful in mid-stage study 
03/07Novartis to use mobile technology in up to 10 clinical trials 
03/06Drugs For An HIV Cure, Plus Kite, Show Gilead Aiming For A Big Win 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 100 M
EBIT 2018 13 608 M
Net income 2018 8 905 M
Debt 2018 17 978 M
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 20,76
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
EV / Sales 2018 4,48x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | NOVN | CH0012005267 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 93,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
André Wyss President-Novartis Operations
Harry Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-4.90%215 621
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.48%354 304
PFIZER0.77%218 887
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-7.10%208 416
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.01%148 668
AMGEN7.63%137 699
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.