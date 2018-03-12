Novartis : says operations head Wyss resigning, names three to executive panel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday that operations president Andre Wyss is leaving the company, where he was responsible for streamlining production and corporate services.

Wyss, who was also head of Novartis in Switzerland, had been at the company since 1984. Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement that Wyss would be available to ensure a "proper handover".

Additionally, Novartis elevated three people to its executive committee: Steffen Lang, global head of technical operations; chief ethics officer Shannon Klinger; and chief digital officer Bertrand Bodson.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)