NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

21 February 2018

Moscow, 21 February 2018. PAO NOVATEK today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

IFRS Financial Highlights (in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)

FY 2017 FY 2016 Oil and gas sales 579,819 533,857 Other revenues 3,367 3,615 Total revenues 583,186 537,472 Operating expenses (419,859) (385,499) Net gain on disposal of interests in joint ventures - 73,072 Other operating income (loss) 424 221 Profit from operations* 163,751 152,194 Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries* 198,335 188,781 Normalized EBITDA including share in EBITDA of joint ventures* 256,464 242,407 Finance income (expense) 14,658 (7,941) Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures, net of income tax 22,430 90,839 Profit before income tax 200,839 308,164 Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK 156,387 257,795 Normalized profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK ** 156,166 133,759 Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share** (in Russian roubles) 51.78 44.31

* Excluding the effect from disposal of interests in joint ventures.

** Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange gains (losses).

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, our total revenues amounted to RR 583.2 billion and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, totalled RR 256.5 billion, representing year-on-year increases of 8.5% and 5.8%, respectively. The increases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to an increase in average realized liquids and natural gas prices. In addition, in December 2017, after the commencement of LNG production at the first train of our Yamal LNG project, NOVATEK sold its first cargo of LNG to international markets.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK decreased to RR 156.4 billion (RR 51.85 per share), or by 39.3%, as compared to 2016. In 2016, our profit was significantly impacted by the sale of a 9.9% equity stake in Yamal LNG and by the foreign exchange differences (including at the joint ventures level). Excluding these effects, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK increased to RR 156.2 billion (RR 51.78 per share), or by 16.8%, as compared to 2016.

Hydrocarbon Production and Purchased Volumes

FY 2017 FY 2016 Total hydrocarbon production, million barrels of oil equivalent (million boe) 513.3 547.0 Total production (million boe per day) 1.41 1.49 Natural gas production including proportionate share in the production of joint ventures, million cubic meters (mmcm) 63,399 67,647 Natural gas production by subsidiaries 43,113 47,510 Natural gas purchases from joint ventures 15,297 10,058 Other purchases of natural gas 8,300 8,108 Total natural gas production by subsidiaries and purchases (mmcm) 66,710 65,676 Liquids production including proportionate share in the production of joint ventures, thousand tons (mt) 11,774 12,441 Liquids production by subsidiaries 6,759 7,194 Liquids purchases from joint ventures 9,315 9,809 Other purchases of liquids 173 124 Total liquids production by subsidiaries and purchases (mt) 16,247 17,127

Hydrocarbon Sales Volumes

FY 2017 FY 2016 Natural gas (mmcm) 65,004 64,709 including: Sales in the Russian Federation 64,898 64,709 Sales on international markets 106 - Liquids (mt) 15,939 16,850 including: Gas condensate refined products 6,743 6,662 Crude oil 4,616 4,650 Liquefied petroleum gas 2,648 2,713 Stable gas condensate 1,918 2,812 Other oil products 14 13

In 2017, natural gas sales volumes amounted to 65.0 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing a 0.5% increase as compared to 2016, due to a slight increase in volumes sold in the Russian Federation, as well as the commencement of sales of LNG purchased from our joint venture Yamal LNG to international markets from December 2017. As at 31 December 2017, our cumulative natural gas inventory balances in the Underground Gas Storage Facilities, the Gas Transmission System and own pipeline infrastructure totaled 1.0 bcm as compared to 0.8 bcm at the end of 2016.

In 2017, our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes amounted to 15.9 million tons, representing a 5.4% decrease in volumes sold as compared to 2016. The decrease was due to a natural decline in gas condensate production volumes at mature fields of our subsidiaries and joint ventures. As at 31 December 2017, we recorded 962 mt of liquid hydrocarbons in transit or storage and recognized as inventory as compared to 903 mt at 31 December 2016.

In 2017, we significantly increased our resource base in the main region of our activities, the YNAO and adjacent areas, including the purchase in the fourth quarter of 2017 of two producing fields (the West-Yaroyakhinskoye and the Syskonsyninskoye) contributing to our production maintenance program.

Selected Items of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions of Russian roubles)

31 December 2017 31 December 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets 890,726 831,074 Property, plant and equipment 360,051 331,795 Investments in joint ventures 285,326 259,650 Long-term loans and receivables 211,901 209,145 Current assets 153,436 132,760 Total assets 1,044,162 963,834 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-current liabilities 184,545 197,323 Long-term debt 141,448 161,296 Current liabilities 83,958 108,791 Total liabilities 268,503 306,114 Equity attributable to

PAO NOVATEK shareholders 757,839 648,350 Non-controlling interest 17,820 9,370 Total equity 775,659 657,720 Total liabilities and equity 1,044,162 963,834

The full set of audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, the notes thereto and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations are available on the Company's web site (www.novatek.ru).

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 16% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».