NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)
NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

21 February 2018

Moscow, 21 February 2018. PAO NOVATEK today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

IFRS Financial Highlights (in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)

FY 2017

FY 2016

Oil and gas sales

579,819

533,857

Other revenues

3,367

3,615

Total revenues

583,186

537,472

Operating expenses

(419,859)

(385,499)

Net gain on disposal of interests in joint ventures

-

73,072

Other operating income (loss)

424

221

Profit from operations*

163,751

152,194

Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries*

198,335

188,781

Normalized EBITDA including share in

EBITDA of joint ventures*

256,464

242,407

Finance income (expense)

14,658

(7,941)

Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures, net of income tax

22,430

90,839

Profit before income tax

200,839

308,164

Profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

156,387

257,795

Normalized profit attributable to
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK **

156,166

133,759

Normalized basic and diluted earnings

per share** (in Russian roubles)

51.78

44.31

* Excluding the effect from disposal of interests in joint ventures.

** Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange gains (losses).

For the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, our total revenues amounted to RR 583.2 billion and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, totalled RR 256.5 billion, representing year-on-year increases of 8.5% and 5.8%, respectively. The increases in total revenues and Normalized EBITDA were largely due to an increase in average realized liquids and natural gas prices. In addition, in December 2017, after the commencement of LNG production at the first train of our Yamal LNG project, NOVATEK sold its first cargo of LNG to international markets.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK decreased to RR 156.4 billion (RR 51.85 per share), or by 39.3%, as compared to 2016. In 2016, our profit was significantly impacted by the sale of a 9.9% equity stake in Yamal LNG and by the foreign exchange differences (including at the joint ventures level). Excluding these effects, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK increased to RR 156.2 billion (RR 51.78 per share), or by 16.8%, as compared to 2016.

Hydrocarbon Production and Purchased Volumes

FY 2017

FY 2016

Total hydrocarbon production,

million barrels of oil equivalent (million boe)

513.3

547.0

Total production (million boe per day)

1.41

1.49

Natural gas production including proportionate share in

the production of joint ventures, million cubic meters (mmcm)

63,399

67,647

Natural gas production by subsidiaries

43,113

47,510

Natural gas purchases from joint ventures

15,297

10,058

Other purchases of natural gas

8,300

8,108

Total natural gas production by subsidiaries

and purchases (mmcm)

66,710

65,676

Liquids production including proportionate share in

the production of joint ventures, thousand tons (mt)

11,774

12,441

Liquids production by subsidiaries

6,759

7,194

Liquids purchases from joint ventures

9,315

9,809

Other purchases of liquids

173

124

Total liquids production by subsidiaries and purchases (mt)

16,247

17,127

Hydrocarbon Sales Volumes

FY 2017

FY 2016

Natural gas (mmcm)

65,004

64,709

including:

Sales in the Russian Federation

64,898

64,709

Sales on international markets

106

-

Liquids (mt)

15,939

16,850

including:

Gas condensate refined products

6,743

6,662

Crude oil

4,616

4,650

Liquefied petroleum gas

2,648

2,713

Stable gas condensate

1,918

2,812

Other oil products

14

13

In 2017, natural gas sales volumes amounted to 65.0 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing a 0.5% increase as compared to 2016, due to a slight increase in volumes sold in the Russian Federation, as well as the commencement of sales of LNG purchased from our joint venture Yamal LNG to international markets from December 2017. As at 31 December 2017, our cumulative natural gas inventory balances in the Underground Gas Storage Facilities, the Gas Transmission System and own pipeline infrastructure totaled 1.0 bcm as compared to 0.8 bcm at the end of 2016.

In 2017, our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes amounted to 15.9 million tons, representing a 5.4% decrease in volumes sold as compared to 2016. The decrease was due to a natural decline in gas condensate production volumes at mature fields of our subsidiaries and joint ventures. As at 31 December 2017, we recorded 962 mt of liquid hydrocarbons in transit or storage and recognized as inventory as compared to 903 mt at 31 December 2016.

In 2017, we significantly increased our resource base in the main region of our activities, the YNAO and adjacent areas, including the purchase in the fourth quarter of 2017 of two producing fields (the West-Yaroyakhinskoye and the Syskonsyninskoye) contributing to our production maintenance program.

Selected Items of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions of Russian roubles)

31 December 2017

31 December 2016

ASSETS

Non-current assets

890,726

831,074

Property, plant and equipment

360,051

331,795

Investments in joint ventures

285,326

259,650

Long-term loans and receivables

211,901

209,145

Current assets

153,436

132,760

Total assets

1,044,162

963,834

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-current liabilities

184,545

197,323

Long-term debt

141,448

161,296

Current liabilities

83,958

108,791

Total liabilities

268,503

306,114

Equity attributable to
PAO NOVATEK shareholders

757,839

648,350

Non-controlling interest

17,820

9,370

Total equity

775,659

657,720

Total liabilities and equity

1,044,162

963,834

The full set of audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, the notes thereto and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations are available on the Company's web site (www.novatek.ru).

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 16% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

OAO Novatek published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:04 UTC.

