Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Novatek : Russian fund builds investors pool for Saudi Aramco IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:50am CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has pledged to set up a "significant" pool of investors for the potential $100 billion(71.06 billion pounds) initial public offering (IPO) by Saudi Arabian state oil major Aramco, it said on Thursday.

The sovereign wealth fund's head, Kirill Dmitriev, who has previously said that Russian pension funds were considering participation in the Saudi Aramco IPO, said he expects widespread interest from the Russian financial sector.

"We see a great interest from the Russian banks, from Russian investment banks and other Russian investors," he said on the sidelines of a conference in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"That's why we believe that we will be able to set up a significant consortium for these investments."

Dmitriev added that the fund has been working with Chinese investors to facilitate their participation in the IPO, which could become the world's biggest, valuing Saudi Aramco at up to $2 trillion and raising more than $100 billion.

Sources told Reuters last year that Chinese state oil companies were willing to become cornerstone investors in the IPO.

Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's two biggest oil producers, have been flourishing against the backdrop of a successful OPEC-led oil production pact.

Dmitriev said that RDIF and its partners from the Middle East, Asia and Japan have bought a "significant" amount of preferred shares in Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (>> Transneft' PAO).

NOVATEK

Earlier on Thursday Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia's largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek (>> Novatek PAO) and Saudi Aramco have signed a memorandum on cooperation.

Novak and Dmitriev headed a Russian delegation in Saudi Arabia this week.

The minister also said that Novatek and Saudi Aramco have been in discussion over the Arctic LNG-2 project, which aims to start producing liquefied natural gas from 2022-2023, and that an agreement could be signed this year at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday that Saudi Aramco has been in talks with Novatek about a stake in Arctic LNG-2 and possible purchases of gas from the project, citing unnamed sources.

A Novatek spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Goodman)

By Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Nikolskaya

Stocks treated in this article : Novatek PAO, Transneft' PAO
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
11:50aNOVATEK : Russian fund builds investors pool for Saudi Aramco IPO
RE
02/09Eni Signs Two Agreements With Lebanon
DJ
02/09NOVATEK : Signs Exploration and Production Agreements in Lebanon
PU
01/23Microsoft could lose out if it curbs sales in Russia - minister
RE
01/23Novatek Total Proved Reserves Rose 13% in 2017
DJ
01/22EXCLUSIVE : U.S. sanctions curb Microsoft sales to hundreds of Russian firms
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : U.S. sanctions curb Microsoft sales to hundreds of Russian firms
RE
01/22Exclusive - U.S. sanctions curb Microsoft sales to hundreds of Russian firms
RE
01/16NOVATEK : Reports Drop in Hydrocarbon Production for 2017
DJ
01/10Russian competition watchdog investigates Alrosa gas assets sale
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 10 046 M
EBIT 2017 2 836 M
Net income 2017 3 022 M
Debt 2017 1 501 M
Yield 2017 1,92%
P/E ratio 2017 13,38
P/E ratio 2018 9,69
EV / Sales 2017 4,04x
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
Capitalization 39 101 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO39 101
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-6.71%267 831
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.87%219 411
TOTAL-1.55%141 330
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.81%79 265
STATOIL-1.68%72 732
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.