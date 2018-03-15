Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Novavax, Inc.    NVAX

NOVAVAX, INC. (NVAX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Novavax, Inc. : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Novavax and RXi Pharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 01:23pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / U.S. markets' slide extended on Wednesday as concerns over a potential trade war with China continues to grow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.00 percent to close at 24,758.12, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 2,749.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.19 percent to close at 7,496.81. President Trump has announced that he plans to use tariffs to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

"There are already fears of policy mistakes and trade protectionism, and when you layer in White House uncertainty those fears grow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, according to MarketWatch. "Will the new people be more protectionist? Right now the economy and earnings are solid, but are we going to make a trade or policy mistake that could slow earnings or lead into a recession that will turn this market over?"

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Novavax, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVAX

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=RXII

Novavax's stock moved 2.79% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $2.09. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,753,003 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 12,088,556 shares. In the last year, Novavax's shares have traded in a range of 0.73 - 2.75. The share price has gained 186.30% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.13 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $1.48. Shares of Novavax have gained roughly 2.96 percent in the past month and are up 68.55 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Novavax, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NVAX

On Wednesday, shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals recorded a trading volume of 1,005,883 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 261,390 shares. The stock ended the day 42.19% higher at 4.55. The share price has gained 81.27% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 2.51 - 11.20. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $3.46 is below its 200-day moving average of $4.95. Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals have gained roughly 47.25 percent in the past month and are down 18.14 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=RXII

Our Actionable Research on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:RXII) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVAVAX, INC.
01:23pNOVAVAX, INC. : Today’s Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Novavax and RXi Ph..
AC
09:18aNOVAVAX : Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer a..
AQ
03/14NOVAVAX : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/14NOVAVAX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/14NOVAVAX : Provides Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 20..
GL
03/14NOVAVAX : Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer a..
GL
03/14NOVAVAX : Provides Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 20..
AQ
03/14Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer..
GL
03/14NOVAVAX, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/12NOVAVAX, INC. : Today’s Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Novavax and Celgen..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Novavax's (NVAX) CEO Stan Erck on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/14Novavax Q4 revenues up 93% 
03/14Novavax commercial chief expands role 
03/14Novavax misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
03/13Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27,5 M
EBIT 2018 -182 M
Net income 2018 -195 M
Debt 2018 251 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 33,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 35,2x
Capitalization 674 M
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | NVAX | US6700021040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
Timothy Jon Hahn Senior VP-Global Manufacturing Operations
Louis F. Fries Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael A. McManus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.68.55%674
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 304
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.20%21 980
INCYTE CORPORATION-2.59%19 970
LONZA GROUP-12.65%18 125
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS72.59%16 601
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.