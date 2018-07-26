NOVONIX Ltd Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project Update - New Results

Log in
07/26/2018 | 05:30am CEST
Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project Update - New Results

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's latest presentation.

Project Update - Key Highlights

Background: Existing world-class, extensive, high-grade (18%+) graphite deposit in an established mining province near Cloncurry in North West Queensland - Mining Lease Application underway

Latest results: New copper assay results received today from ALS - surface sampling within the existing Mining Lease Area has confirmed high-grade copper occurrences of up to 16.85% Cu

Strategic value: High-grade Copper ore, if extensive within the Mount Dromedary project, may be of strategic interest in the battery materials and EV market supply strategy

Next steps: 1. Consider strategic partners for Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project.

2. Continue investigations for scaling up to 200Ktpa graphite concentrate.

3. Further Cu sampling and field-work to be conducted in the coming weeks to attempt to determine extent of the high-grade Cu ore

Corporate Investment Highlights

Established brand in the rechargeable lithium-ion battery industry

- NOVONIX is an established brand name known for making the most accurate battery cell test equipment in the world

Global footprint of blue-chip customers and sales in 14 countries

- Our battery cell test equipment now used by leading battery, auto and equipment makers and researchers including PANASONIC, TESLA, Microsoft, Apple, CATL, BOSCH, 3M

Innovative new products and process being commercialised in large growing market

- Developing and commercialising new innovations in battery anode materials and battery cell test equipment and undertaking R&D in electrolytes

Backed by a board experienced in building and running billion dollar businesses

- Extensive experience in BD, resources, energy, advanced materials, battery industry, project financing, project delivery, operations and scaling

Highly-incentivised Board and Management

- The Board and Management hold ~45% of the equity in the company

Considering strategic partners to progress the Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project

- Mining Lease Application in place for our world class flake graphite deposit with potential for high-grade copper deposit within the Mining Lease area

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1446Q646



About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in over a dozen countries. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in an established mining province in Australia.

NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of Lithium Ion Battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.



Source:

NOVONIX Ltd



Contact:

Corporate contact information 
USA & AUSTRALIA
Contact: Philip St Baker
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1-970-376-4918
Telephone: +61-4-3817-3330

New York City, New York, USA
Contact: Nicholas Liveris
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1-989-859-3213

Brisbane, Queensland, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Greg Baynton
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +61-4-1497-0566

Battery Testing Services (BTS) facility
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, CANADA
Contact: Dr Chris Burns
Email: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
