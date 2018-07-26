NOVONIX Ltd Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project Update - New Results

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's latest presentation.



Project Update - Key Highlights



Background: Existing world-class, extensive, high-grade (18%+) graphite deposit in an established mining province near Cloncurry in North West Queensland - Mining Lease Application underway



Latest results: New copper assay results received today from ALS - surface sampling within the existing Mining Lease Area has confirmed high-grade copper occurrences of up to 16.85% Cu



Strategic value: High-grade Copper ore, if extensive within the Mount Dromedary project, may be of strategic interest in the battery materials and EV market supply strategy



Next steps: 1. Consider strategic partners for Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project.



2. Continue investigations for scaling up to 200Ktpa graphite concentrate.



3. Further Cu sampling and field-work to be conducted in the coming weeks to attempt to determine extent of the high-grade Cu ore



Corporate Investment Highlights



Established brand in the rechargeable lithium-ion battery industry



- NOVONIX is an established brand name known for making the most accurate battery cell test equipment in the world



Global footprint of blue-chip customers and sales in 14 countries



- Our battery cell test equipment now used by leading battery, auto and equipment makers and researchers including PANASONIC, TESLA, Microsoft, Apple, CATL, BOSCH, 3M



Innovative new products and process being commercialised in large growing market



- Developing and commercialising new innovations in battery anode materials and battery cell test equipment and undertaking R&D in electrolytes



Backed by a board experienced in building and running billion dollar businesses



- Extensive experience in BD, resources, energy, advanced materials, battery industry, project financing, project delivery, operations and scaling



Highly-incentivised Board and Management



- The Board and Management hold ~45% of the equity in the company



Considering strategic partners to progress the Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project



- Mining Lease Application in place for our world class flake graphite deposit with potential for high-grade copper deposit within the Mining Lease area



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1446Q646







About NOVONIX Ltd:



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in over a dozen countries. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in an established mining province in Australia.



NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of Lithium Ion Battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.





Source:



NOVONIX Ltd





Contact:

Corporate contact information USA & AUSTRALIA Contact: Philip St Baker Email: [email protected] Telephone: +1-970-376-4918 Telephone: +61-4-3817-3330 New York City, New York, USA Contact: Nicholas Liveris Email: [email protected] Telephone: +1-989-859-3213 Brisbane, Queensland, AUSTRALIA Contact: Greg Baynton Email: [email protected] Telephone: +61-4-1497-0566 Battery Testing Services (BTS) facility Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, CANADA Contact: Dr Chris Burns Email: [email protected]