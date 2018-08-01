NOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.
Highlights - last quarter to date
PUREgraphite (anode material production)
- production equipment trials completed
- feedstock trials completed
- customer trails well advanced
- production equipment ordered
- on track for production and sales in Q1CY19
Battery Technology Solutions (BTS)
- 35% growth in sales including 10 "Fortune 500" customers
- battery cell pilot line and electrolyte program operational
- battery materials partnership with Dalhousie University
Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Upstream Project
- scaling Mt Dromedary Graphite Project study to 200ktpa
- surface copper samples assayed (up to 16.85% Cu) - further fieldwork imminent
About NOVONIX Ltd:
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in fourteen countries. NOVONIX is co-owner of the PUREgraphite anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in Australia.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
