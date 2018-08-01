Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  NOVONIX    NVX   

NOVONIX (NVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 05:10am CEST
Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.

Highlights - last quarter to date

PUREgraphite (anode material production)

- production equipment trials completed

- feedstock trials completed

- customer trails well advanced

- production equipment ordered

- on track for production and sales in Q1CY19

Battery Technology Solutions (BTS)

- 35% growth in sales including 10 "Fortune 500" customers

- battery cell pilot line and electrolyte program operational

- battery materials partnership with Dalhousie University

Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Upstream Project

- scaling Mt Dromedary Graphite Project study to 200ktpa

- surface copper samples assayed (up to 16.85% Cu) - further fieldwork imminent

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9Z48ISFM



About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in fourteen countries. NOVONIX is co-owner of the PUREgraphite anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in Australia.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.



Source:

NOVONIX Ltd



Contact:

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: [email protected]

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.novonixgroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVONIX
05:10aNOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
05:08aNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/31NOVONIX Ltd Working Capital Raised - $5.5M Convertible Loan Note Placement
AW
07/26NOVONIX Ltd Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project Update - New Results
AW
07/26NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project Update - New Resu..
AQ
07/24NOVONIX Ltd Forges Strategic Relationship with Dalhousie University
AW
07/24NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Forges Strategic Relationship with Dalhousie University
AQ
07/23NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Government of Canada Supports R&D Projects
AQ
07/23NOVONIX Ltd Government of Canada Supports R&D Projects
AW
07/22NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Battery Pilot Manufacturing Line Now Operational
AQ
More news
Chart NOVONIX
Duration : Period :
NOVONIX Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVONIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Matthew Baker Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Executive Director
Robert Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVONIX-26.67%0
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION1.17%16 402
TERADYNE, INC.3.22%8 422
ADVANTEST CORP22.46%4 789
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 895
LASERTEC CORPORATION11.30%1 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.