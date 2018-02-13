Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas
on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) securities between March 30, 2017 and February
6, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 11, 2018 to
apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
On February 6, 2018, Seeking Alpha published an article entitled “NQ
Mobile: Undisclosed Transfer Of Subsidiaries To Chairman Introduces
Significant Risks - Price Target $0” in which Rota Fortunae asserted
that Chinese corporate records lead them to believe that insiders
control Tongfang Investment Fund, the firm that recently acquired NQ's
mobile gaming and video businesses. The article further contended that
NQ is likely to default when its convertible debt comes due in October
2018.
Following this news, shares of NQ fell $1.30, or over 43%, to close at
$1.68 on February 6, 2018.
