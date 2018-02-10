Log in
NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NQ Mobile Inc. – NQ

02/10/2018 | 08:07pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE:NQ) from March 30, 2017 through February 6, 2018, inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NQ Mobile investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the NQ Mobile class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1285.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NQ Mobile failed to disclose related party transactions involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang; (2) due to the related parties involved in the Transaction, NQ Mobile agreed to consideration in the form of a note with a high likelihood of default; (3) Defendant Shi’s interest in the Transaction was not fully disclosed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NQ Mobile’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1285.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.


Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ze Min Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Gong Chen President, Director & General Counsel
Wenyong Shi Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roland Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)-52.49%187
AT&T-8.51%218 364
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.80%196 090
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.37%96 342
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.47%89 055
VODAFONE GROUP-14.13%74 921
