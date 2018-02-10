Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NQ Mobile Inc. – NQ

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE:NQ) from March 30, 2017 through February 6, 2018, inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NQ Mobile investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NQ Mobile failed to disclose related party transactions involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang; (2) due to the related parties involved in the Transaction, NQ Mobile agreed to consideration in the form of a note with a high likelihood of default; (3) Defendant Shi’s interest in the Transaction was not fully disclosed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NQ Mobile’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1285.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

