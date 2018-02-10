Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NQ Mobile Inc. – NQ

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE:NQ) from March 30, 2017 through February 6,
2018, inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages
for NQ Mobile investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) NQ Mobile failed to disclose related party transactions
involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang; (2) due to the
related parties involved in the Transaction, NQ Mobile agreed to
consideration in the form of a note with a high likelihood of default;
(3) Defendant Shi’s interest in the Transaction was not fully disclosed;
and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NQ Mobile’s business,
operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
