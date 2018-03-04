The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Commenced on Behalf of NQ Mobile Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) who
purchased shares between March 30, 2017 and February
6, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleges that the
Company violated federal securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period,
defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that (1) NQ failed to disclose related party
transactions involving the Transaction between NQ Mobile and Tongfang
Investment Fund; (2) due to the related parties involved in the
Transaction, NQ agreed to consideration in the form of a note with a
high likelihood of default; (3) Defendant Shi’s interest in the
Transaction was not fully disclosed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’
statements about NQ's business, operations and prospects were materially
false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant
times.
Shareholders have until April 11, 2018 to petition the court for
lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not
require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent
class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nq-mobile-inc?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
