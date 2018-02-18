Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)    NQ

NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) (NQ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by NQ Mobile Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 12:01am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 6, 2018, a report was published on SeekingAlpha alleging that, after having reviewed Chinese corporate records, the author believed that “insiders control Tongfang Investment Fund, the firm that recently acquired NQ’s mobile gaming and video businesses” and that the author doubted “every aspect of the transaction, including the cash payments and the $270 million note receivable, which together represents over 100% of NQ’s market cap.” Following this news, shares of NQ fell 43.6% to close at $1.68 per share on February 6, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in NQ and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/NQ-Info-Request-Form-262.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)
12:01aTHE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
BU
02/16NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announce..
AC
02/16THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
BU
02/15NQ MOBILE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds NQ Mobile Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
02/15NQ Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of NQ Mob..
BU
02/15NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : The Schall Law Firm Announces An Ongoing Investigation of ..
AC
02/15NQ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Invo..
BU
02/15NQ MOBILE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
BU
02/14SCOTT+SCOTT, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securit..
BU
02/14NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities C..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/08NQ Mobile's Shift Into Smart Cars Looks Like A Big Joke 
02/07Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/7/18) 
02/07NQ Mobile +27% as chairman responds to short run 
02/07PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (02/07/2018) 
02/06Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/6/18) 
Chart NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | NQ | US64118U1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ze Min Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Gong Chen President, Director & General Counsel
Wenyong Shi Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roland Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NQ MOBILE INC (ADR)-47.26%217
AT&T-6.35%223 521
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.37%194 230
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.85%97 504
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.49%91 465
VODAFONE GROUP-14.95%75 170
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.