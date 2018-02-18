The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by NQ Mobile Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 6, 2018, a report was published on SeekingAlpha alleging that, after having reviewed Chinese corporate records, the author believed that “insiders control Tongfang Investment Fund, the firm that recently acquired NQ’s mobile gaming and video businesses” and that the author doubted “every aspect of the transaction, including the cash payments and the $270 million note receivable, which together represents over 100% of NQ’s market cap.” Following this news, shares of NQ fell 43.6% to close at $1.68 per share on February 6, 2018.

