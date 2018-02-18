The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by NQ Mobile Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of NQ
Mobile Inc. (NYSE: NQ) concerning possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On February 6, 2018, a report was published on SeekingAlpha alleging
that, after having reviewed Chinese corporate records, the author
believed that “insiders control Tongfang Investment Fund, the firm that
recently acquired NQ’s mobile gaming and video businesses” and that the
author doubted “every aspect of the transaction, including the cash
payments and the $270 million note receivable, which together represents
over 100% of NQ’s market cap.” Following this news, shares of NQ fell
43.6% to close at $1.68 per share on February 6, 2018.
If you suffered a loss in NQ and wish to obtain additional information,
please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/NQ-Info-Request-Form-262.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180217005016/en/