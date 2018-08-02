Log in
NRG Energy, Inc. : Announces Partial Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022

08/02/2018 | 04:01am CEST

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that it gave the required notice under the indenture governing its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) to redeem for cash $486,000,000.00 aggregate principal amount of its 2022 Notes (the “Partial Redemption”) on August 31, 2018 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the 2022 Notes will be 103.125% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.

The Partial Redemption, combined with recently completed open market repurchases of approximately $89,000,000 of NRG’s outstanding indebtedness, will result in the retirement of outstanding indebtedness equal to approximately $575,000,000, which is the aggregate principal amount of NRG’s 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2048 issued on May 24, 2018.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the 2022 Notes.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re redefining power by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We create value by generating electricity and serving nearly 3 million residential and commercial customers through our portfolio of retail electricity brands. A Fortune 500 company, NRG delivers customer-focused solutions for managing electricity, while enhancing energy choice and working towards a sustainable energy future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
