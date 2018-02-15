Log in
NRG YIEL (NYLD)
NRG Yield, Inc. : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.47% to $0.298 per Share

02/15/2018 | 06:03pm EST

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE: NYLD, NYLD.A) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A and Class C common stock of $0.298 per share payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2018. This quarterly dividend represents $1.19 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of approximately 3.47% over the fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.288 per share (or $1.15 per share annualized).

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, including fossil fuel, solar and wind power generation facilities that have the capacity to support more than two million American homes and businesses. Our thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot and/or chilled water, and in some instances electricity, to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units in multiple locations. NRG Yield’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NYLD and NYLD.A, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state NRG Yield’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG Yield believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.


