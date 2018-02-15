NRG Yield, Inc. : Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.47% to $0.298 per Share

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE: NYLD, NYLD.A) today announced that its Board of
Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A
and Class C common stock of $0.298 per share payable on March 15, 2018
to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2018. This quarterly dividend
represents $1.19 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of
approximately 3.47% over the fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.288 per
share (or $1.15 per share annualized).
About NRG Yield
NRG Yield owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and
conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United
States, including fossil fuel, solar and wind power generation
facilities that have the capacity to support more than two million
American homes and businesses. Our thermal infrastructure assets provide
steam, hot and/or chilled water, and in some instances electricity, to
commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units in
multiple locations. NRG Yield’s Class C and Class A common stock are
traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NYLD and NYLD.A,
respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state
NRG Yield’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or
predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject
to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be
identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,”
“anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms.
Although NRG Yield believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can
give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been
correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above
include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital
markets generally.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006475/en/