Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Ntegrator International LTD    NTOR   SG1S32927257

NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD (NTOR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ntegrator International : Clinches Four Contracts Worth S$17.2 Million In Singapore And Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:30am CET
Please see attached.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor ('Sponsor'), Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd., for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST'). The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Quee Yin.
Telephone number: 6221 0271.

Ntegrator International Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:29:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LT
10:30a NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Clinches Four Contracts Worth S$17.2 Million In Singap..
10:30a NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Profit Guidance For The Full Year Ended 31 December 20..
2017 DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Director's Inte..
2017 NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Directo..
2017 DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Director's Inte..
2017 NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Results Of Annual General Meeting
2017 DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Change In Director's Inte..
2017 CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Director, Human Resource
2017 NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of General Manage..
2017 NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : Secures Two Contracts Worth S$47.8 Million from a Regi..
More news
Chart NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LT
Duration : Period :
Ntegrator International LT Technical Analysis Chart | NTOR | SG1S32927257 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Joo Whut Chang Managing Director & Executive Director
Meng Siew Han Executive Chairman
Chun Loong Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles George Saint John Reed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Keen Whye Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD-28.57%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.65%151 552
ACCENTURE4.97%103 022
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.23%93 647
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING3.09%54 829
VMWARE, INC.-1.22%49 904
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.