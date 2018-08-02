Log in
NTN BUZZTIME INC
NTN Buzztime Inc : NTN Buzztime, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NTN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B1E7A0E1DB449.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on NTN BUZZTIME INC
08:49pNTN BUZZTIME INC : NTN Buzztime, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
06/29NTN BUZZTIME INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27NTN BUZZTIME INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
06/11NTN BUZZTIME INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Ev..
AQ
05/11NTN BUZZTIME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/10NTN BUZZTIME : NYSE Regulation Accepts Plan for NTN Buzztime, Inc. to Regain Com..
AQ
05/09NTN BUZZTIME INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/01NTN BUZZTIME : activist sends demand letter to the company's Board of Directors ..
PR
04/30NTN BUZZTIME INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing..
AQ
04/05NTN BUZZTIME : Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Forensic Stock Selections For August - First Year Portfolio +96.80% 
06/27NTN Buzztime down 2.7% post registered direct offering of $1.6M 
05/13NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/09NTN Buzztime beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
04/20Midday Gainers / Losers (04/20/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26,1 M
EBIT 2018 0,54 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 14,6 M
Chart NTN BUZZTIME INC
Duration : Period :
NTN Buzztime Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Ram Krishnan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Alan Berg Chairman
Allen Wolff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Mitgang Independent Director
Paul Yanover Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTN BUZZTIME INC8.31%15
DISCOVERY INC17.16%13 171
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-9.26%7 406
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-20.03%4 452
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-8.04%4 271
AMC NETWORKS INC12.07%3 464
