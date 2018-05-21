NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HYATT REGENCY SERAGAKI ISLAND OKINAWA TO OPEN AUGUST 21, 2018 Room Reservations for August Stays Accepted from June 1

Media Contacts:

HYATT REGENCY SERAGAKI ISLAND OKINAWA

TO OPEN AUGUST 21, 2018

Room Reservations for August Stays Accepted from June 1

OKINAWA, JAPAN (May 21, 2018) -General Manager Hiroko Noguchi announced today that Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa will open its doors at noon on August 21, 2018. The first Hyatt beach resort in Japan, the luxury property is managed by Seragaki Hotel Management K.K.

(president and CEO Tatsuaki Tanaka), which is the joint venture of operators Tokyu Land Corporation (a subsidiary of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation; TSE 3289; president and CEO Yuji Okuma), NTT Urban Development Corporation (TSE 8933; president and CEO Hiroshi Nakagawa), and Milial Resort Hotels Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Oriental Land Co., Ltd.; TSE 4661; president and CEO Yumiko Takano).

While bookings for accommodation in September and onward have been accepted since late February through hyatt.com and Hyatt reservation centers worldwide, as of 8 AM (JST) on June 1 guests may reserve rooms for stays commencing in August as well. Booking service for the restaurant, spa, and recreational programs is scheduled to launch on July 23.

With superlative ocean views throughout the resort, Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa promises vacationers an island getaway like no other. Swimmers can feel the spray of waves on their face in the lagoon; the chapel features a ten-meter aisle that stretches toward the sea and distant horizon. Noguchi commented, "It is so exciting for us to see the daily evolution of the facilities and features now under construction, and to shape the unique recreational programs andother stellar services we will provide. We cannot wait to welcome our first guests to sunny Okinawa and share our excitement."

Early reservations are advised for the final eleven days of August, as that month is the annual peak for vacation travel to Okinawa. Domestic and international arrivals in August 2017 totaled a record-breaking 1,002,500, exceeding one million for the first time and representing an 8.2-percent increase over the same period of the previous year.

Less than 60 kilometers from Naha Airport, the resort faces the East China Sea in Onnason, one of Okinawa's premier beach destinations. Most of its 344 rooms, as well as the dining and banquet venues, spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lagoon, chapel, and fitness center, are situated on Seragaki Island itself. A separate three-story beach house on the main island offers efficiency apartments suitable for families and longer stays. A bridge links the two zones, each of which will enjoy direct beach access. Guests will be free to come and go throughout the resort; tuk-tuks, bicycles, walking bikes, and compact halfbikes will be available free of charge.

The dining venues include Serale (170 seats), an all-day restaurant on the lobby floor that comprises the more intimate Cucina Serale trattoria serving lunch and dinner; and Shirakachi, a composite specialty restaurant featuring a robata grill (70 seats), a sushi bar (10 seats), a teppanyaki grill (20 seats), and Japanese cuisine (50 seats). The Japanese restaurant offers private rooms and both it and the robata grill have outdoor seating. A lobby lounge and bar and poolside and beach bars round out the many options for unwinding and connecting with others in the relaxed and friendly environment for which Hyatt Regency is known. Five banquet venues and a pre-function room flexibly accommodate large social gatherings from weddings and other celebratory events to corporate parties and business meetings.

Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa, opening August 21, 2018 1108 Seragaki, Onnason, Kunigami-gun, Okinawa T: +81 (0)98-960-4321

• 344 guest rooms (The Island 320 / The Beach House: 24)

• Eight choices of room category in the Island wing offer ocean, lagoon and coast views

• One- and Two-Bedroom in the Beach House have unobstructed ocean views and are equipped with full kitchens or kitchenettes and balconies

• Drinking and dining venues: Serale (all-day dining, Italian); Shirakachi (robata charcoal-grilled specialties, sushi, teppanyaki, Japanese cuisine); Lobby Lounge & Bar; Shirakachi Bar; Poolside

Bar; Beach Bar

• Hanari Spa: four single-occupancy and two double-occupancy treatment rooms; one stand-alone cabana

• Banquet venues: Terrace I (90 m2; up to 60 guests), Terrace II (60 m2; up to 40 guests), Terrace III

(60 m2; up to 35 guests), Ocean I (60 m2; up to 40 guests), Ocean II (60 m2; up to 35 guests), Pre-Function (110 m2)

• Seragaki Island Chapel; wedding salon

• Fitness center; indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lagoon

Ocean I and II banquet venue

Seragaki Island Chapel

About Okinawa

Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa was the center of the seafaring Ryukyu Kingdom that engaged in lively and peaceful trade with Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asian lands for much of its four-and-a-half century rule until the late 1800s. Today it is one of the most popular Asia-Pacific vacation destinations, welcoming an increasing number of domestic and international travelers yearly by air and by sea. Figures released by the prefectural government show that the number of arrivals in fiscal year 2017 reached 9,579,000-a 9.2 percent increase over the previous year, owed in part to newly established flights to Naha from Taipei, Hong Kong, Nanjing and Seoul as well as an increase in cruise-ship port calls to Naha and Ishigaki from Southeast Asian nations and China. Cruise-ship arrivals from overseas at Okinawa ports in calendar year 2017 totaled 888,300, a 23.7 percent increase over the previous year. With construction of an additional runway at Naha Airport now underway and slated to be in operation in late March 2020, the overall upward trend is projected to continue, supported by leisure travelers and burgeoning interest in destination weddings.

