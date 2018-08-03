Log in
NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (8933)
NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT : Notice of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2018

08/03/2018 | 08:06am CEST

August 3, 2018

NTT Urban Development Corporation
(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 8933)

NTT Urban Development Corporation (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and Chief Executive Officer: Hiroshi Nakagawa) announced the consolidated financial results for the NTT Urban Development Group for the 1st quarter of FY2018 (referring to the 34th business period from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018). Please refer to the Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2018 and the Summary of Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter of FY2018.

Disclaimer

NTT Urban Development Company published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:05:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 168 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 238 M
Debt 2019 547 B
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 21,68
P/E ratio 2020 20,42
EV / Sales 2019 5,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Capitalization 373 B
Technical analysis trends NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 380  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Nakagawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Shigehito Katsuki Managing Director & Head-Finance
Yutaka Torigoe Manager-Finance
Masayuki Kusumoto Representative Director, VP & Chief Design Officer
Sadao Maki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-13.65%3 335
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.51%45 393
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.56%36 331
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.31%34 408
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.81%33 535
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.70%28 288
