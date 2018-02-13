Log in
NUTRIEN LTD (NTR)
Nutrien : to present at the BMO Capital Markets 27th Global Metals and Mining Conference

02/13/2018 | 11:48pm CET

NYSE, TSX: NTR

SASKATOON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) today announced that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien's President and CEO, will be presenting at the BMO Capital Markets 27th Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, FL., on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute over 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. For further information visit us at www.nutrien.com.

SOURCE Nutrien Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
