Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NVIDIA : From Nearby to Nairobi, NVIDIA Foundation Funds Wide Range of Cancer Care Nonprofits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 10:45pm CET

In the effort to help advance the fight against cancer, the NVIDIA Foundation has donated more than $4 million in recent years to support research, and patients and their families through programs large and small, local and far afield.

For World Cancer Day, marked on Feb. 4, we're spotlighting a few of the latest cancer-fighting efforts spearheaded by the Foundation, our employee-led corporate giving arm, through its Compute the Cure initiative.

Among its efforts are Cancer Care grants, $50,000 awards given out each year to a handful of nonprofits - vetted and voted on by our employees - that provide care and support to those in need.

Finding Relief Through Art

One of the latest recipients is the Kids & Art Foundation, a San Francisco Bay Area art therapy program that gives children and their families a break from battling cancer through arts and crafts. Our contribution will fund 200 weekly workshops serving more than 2,000 children during the next two years.

Kids & Art was started by a parent who saw the healing impact art had on her son and members of her family during his treatment for cancer. It offers free art workshops, run by volunteer professional artists, in the pediatric oncology waiting areas at two local children's hospitals.

Artwork created in the workshops will be on display at the San Francisco International Airport through April 15.

Cancer Care in Kenya

Another grant is supporting the American Cancer Society's efforts in Kenya. Through its Radiotherapy Subsidy Program, the ACS is helping transform cancer treatment in the African nation, where the disease is the third leading cause of death.

For years, patients had to travel from all over the country to Nairobi to reach Kenya's only public comprehensive cancer center for radiotherapy treatment. With only two machines in the hospital and hundreds of patients, an 18-month waitlist developed, creating a delay that for many was a death sentence.

Seeing an opportunity to reduce the long wait times, the ACS introduced a program to subsidize radiation treatment for some of these medically vulnerable patients at a nearby private hospital. With funding from the NVIDIA Foundation, the program expanded to an additional private hospital, both providing therapy to those in need at nearly half the normal price.

'Treatment was financially out of reach for most patients,' said Laura Plattner, a program manager for the ACS's Global Cancer Treatment program, based in Washington. 'The program focused on helping patients - they received care, they felt invested in, they were treated with respect and dignity - and it meant all the difference.'

The investment has also helped shift the marketplace for cancer treatment in Kenya, creating more opportunity for care for all patients. The subsidy program for therapy at the private hospitals later was made available to all patients referred from a public facility.

This focus on the need for improving treatment options recently led Kenya's national health insurance to expand its coverage to add more cancer services, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy. This more affordable coverage is accepted at public and private facilities.

Read more on our Cancer Care grants in 2017 and 2016.

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 21:44:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
02/03 NVIDIA : From Nearby to Nairobi, NVIDIA Foundation Funds Wide Range of Cancer Ca..
02/02 BEST MONITOR 2018 : the top 10 monitors and displays we’ve reviewed
02/02 NVIDIA : Looking to Break Into AI? This Course Will Show You How
01/31 Waymo's self-driving tests in California have fewest human interventions
01/31 SNARK BITE : Like an AI Could Ever Spot Sarcasm
01/31 TAMING THE BEAST : how to build a gaming PC for 2018
01/31 AMD's earnings top estimates as graphics chip demand surges
01/30 NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
01/30 MOVIE MAVEN : How AI Is Helping Divine Viewer Behavior from Video Data
01/30 NVIDIA : Online stores are starting to offer deals to tackle inflated graphics c..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/03 STOCKS TO WATCH : Welcome To The Party Rising Rates
02/02 Intel's Secret Industrial-Scale Data Center Architecture
02/02 What Will Become Of Bitcoin Mining?
02/02 AMD's Hidden Strategy
02/02 Citron takes aim at Nvidia; shares down 3%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 477 M
EBIT 2018 3 017 M
Net income 2018 2 651 M
Finance 2018 3 879 M
Yield 2018 0,23%
P/E ratio 2018 57,30
P/E ratio 2019 51,63
EV / Sales 2018 15,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | NVDA | US67066G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 217 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.29%145 743
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 672
INTEL CORPORATION3.23%223 002
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.40%108 491
BROADCOM LIMITED-7.05%97 421
MICRON TECHNOLOGY3.33%49 132
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.