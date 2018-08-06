Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NVIDIA : SoftBank profit swells 49 percent as it monetises investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 08:40am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 49 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart - the first public divestment by its Vision Fund.

The telecoms and technology firm's profit was also bolstered by the sale of the majority of chip designer ARM Holding's Chinese operations to a local consortium.

The sale of the stakes are early signs that SoftBank is able to monetise its investments - a key concern for investors that have seen billions of dollars pumped into tech companies around the world but little profit-taking.

SoftBank's Saudi-Arabian backed Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund, has invested $27.1 billion in 29 companies at the end of June.

Those investments are now worth $32.5 billion (£25 billion), SoftBank said.

The fund has upended the world of dealmaking with splashy investments in companies such as ride-sharing platform Uber Technologies Inc, co-working firm WeWork Cos and chipmaker Nvidia Corp.

SoftBank is preparing to list its domestic telecoms unit to raise more cash to feed its insatiable investing activities in what could be Japan's largest-ever initial public offering.

Profit for the three months through June was 715 billion yen ($6.42 billion) from 479 billion yen a year earlier, SoftBank said.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

(Reporting by Sam NusseyEditing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.59% 252.1 Delayed Quote.30.28%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.03% 9232 End-of-day quote.0.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:40aNVIDIA : SoftBank profit swells 49 percent as it monetises investments
RE
08/03NVIDIA : Why GeForce Is the Graphics Platform of The International 2018
PU
08/02SUPERVIZE ME : What’s the Difference Between Supervised, Unsupervised, Sem..
PU
08/01NVIDIA : shifts Israel strategy to focus on training developers in AI skills
AQ
08/01NVIDIA : A Ray-Tracing Pioneer Explains How He Stumbled into Global Illumination
PU
08/01NVIDIA : and NetApp Team to Help Businesses Accelerate AI
PU
07/31TEMPLE RUN : CyArk Taps GPUs to Capture Visual Records of World Heritage Sites
PU
07/30CHARLES SCHWAB : FANG Index Slides Toward Correction Territory
DJ
07/271,001 INTERNS : Students from Around the Globe Bolster NVIDIA
PU
07/26NVIDIA : Patent Issued for System and Method for Compiler Support for Kernel Lau..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio 
08/03Top Ten Trending Stocks For August 
08/02Smooth ride for Tesla after earnings 
07/31AMD : Slightly Higher Price Target Alongside New Concerns 
07/31AMD Rises 20%, And I'm Shorting It All 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 075 M
EBIT 2019 5 102 M
Net income 2019 4 537 M
Finance 2019 7 656 M
Yield 2019 0,25%
P/E ratio 2019 34,93
P/E ratio 2020 32,11
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 9,60x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 281 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 424
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
MICRON TECHNOLOGY28.43%61 250
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.